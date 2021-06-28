Drew McIntyre qualifies for Money in the Bank ladder match

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Drew McIntyre defeated A.J. Styles and Riddle in the main event of Monday Night Raw to earn a spot in this year’s men’s Money in the Bank ladder match. McIntyre lost to Riddle in his initial qualifying match last week on Raw.

McIntyre took a lot of damage throughout the match, including getting put through the announce table by both Styles and Riddle. In the end, McIntyre hit the Claymore on Riddle for the victory.

Money in the Bank will stream live on Peacock on Sunday July 18. It will be the first non-WrestleMania PPV event in front of of fans since the pandemic began. Other matches on the card include the women’s Money in the Bank ladder match, Kofi Kingston vs. Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship, Roman Reigns vs. Edge for the WWE Universal Championship, and Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair for the WWE Raw Women’s Championship.

