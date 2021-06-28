Key rematch announced for next week’s Monday Night Raw

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Xavier Woods vs. Bobby Lashley is scheduled for next week’s Monday Night Raw.

WWE announced the match on this week’s episode of the show and the match will mark the return of Woods to WWE television.

Woods was dismantled by Lashley during a Hell in a Cell match on last week’s show. Tonight during a face off between MVP and Kofi Kingston, Kingston revealed that Woods would be returning. Later in the show, the rematch between both men was officially announced.

Kingston will face Lashley for the WWE Championship at Money in the Bank on July 18.

