VIP AUDIO 6/28 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Omega vs. Jungle Boy, WWE roster cuts, reaction to new comedian writer being released by WWE, Effy’s interview with Lita, latest with Reigns, more (91 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Rich and Wade discuss these topics:
- Kenny Omega vs. Jungle Boy on Dynamite, Konnan’s odd promo, Andrade’s pairing with Vickie Guerrero, and other key talking points from Dynamite.
- Chris Jericho’s thin skin surfaces again.
- The return of Edge, Bianca Belair’s latest promo, Seth Rollins and Bayley’s dynamic, and other key talking points from Smackdown.
- WWE cutbacks including the comedian writer and how social media backlash contributed.
- Effy’s interview with Lita on the “Oral Sessions” podcast.
Email the show: everythingwithrich@gmail.com
DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply