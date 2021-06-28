6/28 AEW DARK ELEVATION TV REPORT: Brian Cage vs. Serpentico, Shida vs. Tehaka, Young Bucks appearance, and more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DARK: ELEVATION TV REPORT

JUNE 28, 2021

RECORDED AT DAILY’S PLACE, JACKSONVILLE, FLA.

AIRED ON YOUTUBE.COM

REPORT BY PATRICK MOYNAHAN, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Tony Schiavone and Paul Wight.

Ring announcer: Justin Roberts

– A post-Dynamite clip aired of Eddie Kingston’s in-ring promo. Kingston saluted Jungle Boy, as the crowd chanted his name. Kingston said Jungle Boy was the future of wrestling, then called out Christian Cage’s name as the crowd cheered. Kingston called Christian Cage a legend that they are proud to have in AEW. Kingston said he and Penta would beat the Young Bucks on this week’s Dynamite as the crowd chanted “AEW.” Kingston turned his attention to the “competition” and said they don’t want to hear from their own fans. He added that AEW wants to hear from its fans and the wrestlers are there each week to “bust their asses.” Kingston said the match between Jungle Boy and Kenny Omega was not something you’d see on the “other channel.” He added, “we are AEW, we will see you Wednesday, and we want to hear you,” as the crowd chanted “AEW.” Kingston closed by saying “try the veal, tip your waitress, and get home safe.”

– Tony Schiavone and Paul Wight welcomed us to tonight’s show.

(1) Gunn Club (Billy & Colten Gunn) vs. JD Drake & Ryan Nemeth (w/The Wingmen)

Colten started things off against Nemeth. The two locked up, with Nemeth getting the early upper hand. Colten fired back with a shoulder tackle, which drove Nemeth to his own corner to tag on Drake. Colten met Drake with a dropkick, but Drake hit him back with one of his own. Nemeth tagged back in as he and Drake double teamed Colten. Nemeth played to the crowd then charged his shoulder into Colten’s midsection as he stood in the corner. Billy made the hot tag and took out both Nemeth and Drake. Billy missed a Fameasser but was able to land it on the second attempt for the win.

WINNERS: Gunn Club in 3:00

(Moynahan’s Take: A strong tag team match to kick things off tonight. Colten played the babyface in peril as Billy made it look easy once tagged in.)

– Tony Schiavone and Paul wight officially welcomed us to tonight’s show, and previewed tonight’s card. They turned their attention to this Wednesday’s Dynamite, including the World Tag Title match between The Young Bucks and Penta/Kingston.

(2) PENELOPE FORD vs. VALENTINA ROSSI

Ford took the upper advantage early on as she hit Rossi in the back, then threw her into the corner. Rossi caught Ford with an elbow but was thrown into the middle turnbuckle face-first. Rossi rolled Ford up in a cradle for a close two count. Ford charged right back with a pump kick then hit Rossi with double knees across her stomach for the win.

WINNER: Penelope Ford in 2:30

(Moynahan’s Take: A short, so-so match between Ford and Rossi. For the short time given, it was a tad sloppy in parts but a nice win for Ford nevertheless.)

(3) BRIAN CAGE (w/Team Taz) vs. SERPENTICO (w/Luther)

Cage nailed Serpentico right from the bell, then threw him into the corner and launched him in the air. Cage used Serpentico for his arm curls. Serpentico used his speed to evade Cage then nailed him on the back with a double foot stomp. Luther pulled Cage out of the ring and threw him against the barricade. Serpentico flew through the ropes onto Cage. Back inside, Serpentico hit Cage with a stiff kick to the face and a DDT for a two count. Serpentico punched Cage a few times but hurt his hand in the process. Cage caught Serpentico in a pump-handle reverse slam. Cage hit a release German suplex as Serpentico rolled outside to the ramp. Cage followed and hit a running powerbomb on Serpentico from the ramp into the ring. Cage hit the Drillclaw for the win.

WINNER: Brian Cage in 3:00

(Moynahan’s Take: Although Serpentico was able to get some offense in, this was pretty much a squash for Cage. I will note that while Luther distracted Cage a few times, no member of Team Taz seemed to come over and help Cage out.)

(4) KARL ANDERSON (w/Doc Gallows & The Young Bucks) vs. WHEELER YUTA

Yuta made his AEW debut here. Anderson immediately went after Yuta, as he threw him into the corner and laid in a few chops to the chest. Yuta used his quickness to evade Anderson, then hit him with a dropkick. Gallows distracted Yuta from the outside, which allowed Anderson to hit a well-executed spinebuster. Anderson ground his elbow into the eye of Yuta, then hit him with a back suplex but could only manage a two count. Yuta attempted a comeback with a series of forearms, but Anderson cut him off. Yuta nailed Anderson with an enziguri, then came off the top with a shotgun dropkick. Yuta dove to the outside right onto Gallows, who swatted him away in midair. The Bucks nailed Yuta with double superkicks. Inside, Anderson came off the top with the Stun Gun for the win.

WINNER: Karl Anderson in 5:00

(Moynahan’s Take: This was enjoyable for a few reasons. It was my first time seeing Yuta in action, plus having Anderson in an AEW ring felt like an extra treat for Elevation viewers. The Young Bucks appearance was icing on the cake.)

(5) BROCK ANDERSON & LEE JOHNSON & DUSTIN RHODES (w/Arn Anderson) vs. ADRIAN ALANIS & LIAM GRAY & JUSTIN CORINO

This was Anderson’s second ever match, and he started things out against Corino. Anderson took Corino down by leg dropping his arm, then tagged in Johnson who continued to work on the same arm. Johnson made a quick tag back to Anderson, who continued the arm work. Alanis tagged in and nailed Anderson with a sling blade. Gray, Alanis, and Corina made quick tags as they kept Anderson in their corner. Anderson nailed Corino with a back forearm then made his way to his corner for the hot tag into Rhodes. Rhodes took out each member of the opposing team as the crowd cheered him on. Anderson and Corino took one another to the outside. Johnson hit a corkscrew splash over the top ropes to the floor. Johnson came back in and hit Alanis with a thrust kick. Rhodes followed it with a bulldog for the win.

WINNER: Brock Anderson & Lee Johnson & Dustin Rhodes in 5:30

(Moynahan’s Take: A fun six-man match. Anderson moves his career to 2-0.)

(6) THE ACCLAIMED (Anthony Bowens & Max Caster) vs. PB SMOOTH & MATT JUSTICE

Bowens went right to the knee of Smooth, but Smooth pushed him off by kicking out his legs. Bowens charged right back and continued focusing on his legs. The much larger Smooth looked to be going for a chokeslam, but swept the legs of Bowens, then tagged in Justice. Bowens made the blind tag and nailed Justice from behind. Justice was driven hard into the corner of The Acclaimed as they worked him over. Bowens hit a running neck breaker. All four men hit the ring as The Acclaimed took out Smooth, then hit Justice with a double team move. Caster came off the top with the Mic Drop for the win.

WINNERS: The Acclaimed in 4:30

(Moynahan’s Take: Quick, easy work for The Acclaimed here against the much larger duo of Smooth and Justice.)

(7) RIHO vs. KILYNN KING

Riho came out to a noticeably strong crowd reaction. King used her much larger size advantage to drive Riho into the corner but made the break and allowed Riho to gain her composure. King asked for a test of strength, but Riho couldn’t reach. Instead, she kicked King then drop kicked her down. Riho hit a running knee strike in the corner but was caught by King as she came off the top. King hit a back breaker for a two count. King locked in an arm breaker, but Riho was able to make it to the ropes for the break. King clubbed Riho with a forearm across the head for a two count.

King went for a suplex, but Riho rolled out and landed a dropkick. Riho came off the top with a cross-body for a two count. King came right back with a suplex but could only manage a two count. Riho rolled out of another move, then rolled King up and hit a double stomp. Riho climbed to the top but missed a double stomp attempt. King caught Riho in mid-air then landed a forward roll. King went to the top but missed a frog splash attempt. Riho hit a running double knee and covered for the win.

WINNER: Riho in 6:00

(Moynahan’s Take: I really enjoyed this match, as both competitors worked very well together. King may have had her best AEW match to-date, from what I have seen.)

(8) VARSITY BLONDS (Brian Pillman Jr. & Griff Garrison w/Julia Hart) vs. AARON ROURKE & JAKE LOGAN

Varsity Blonds were attacked before the bell but hit a pair of double clotheslines to knock Rourke and Logan to the outside. The Blonds then hit a pair of tope suicidas through the ropes. Inside, Pillman and Garrison continued the double team as Pillman shot off the top with a clothesline and a pin.

WINNERS: Varsity Blonds in 2:00

(Moynahan’s Take: Well, that was easy. This team continues to work so well together as a super babyface team, especially with the addition of Hart.)

(9) THUNDER ROSA vs. KATALINA PEREZ

Rosa came out to a strong reaction as the camera panned to a young fan with similar face paint in the crowd. Perez was rolled up for a quick one count, then charged back with a few forearm shots. Rosa dragged Perez to the mat then locked in a leg lock submission. Rosa and Perez traded chops, but Rosa won out after kicking Perez in the chest. Rosa hit a Russian leg sweep, then locked in the Peruvian Necktie for the tap out.

WINNER: Thunder Rosa in 2:00

(Moynahan’s Take: Another quick win, as Rosa took this one easily.)

(10) THE BLADE (w/The Bunny) vs. CHUCK TAYLOR

Blade and Taylor went right at one another at the bell and fought their way to the floor. Taylor whipped Blade into the barrier as the Bunny approached him with her dead-eye stare. Blade took advantage and attacked Taylor from behind. Inside, Taylor landed a series of chops, but Blade caught him with a powerslam. Blade ripped at Taylor’s face, then picked him up for a clothesline. The crowd chanted for Taylor’s comeback, but the Blade cut him off. Taylor ducked a charge in the corner, then fought back with a series of rights. Taylor nailed Blade with a kick, then slammed him to the mat. Taylor made his way to the top but landed on his feet. He followed up with the Awful Waffle, but Blade kicked out. Taylor went to the top again and hit a double stomp, but Blade kicked out again.

Taylor perched Blade on the top rope but couldn’t follow up. Taylor nailed Blade with a high knee, but Blade took Taylor down, then put his feet on the ropes and picked up the win.

WINNER: The Blade in 5:30

– Post-match, TH2 hit the ring, as did Orange Cassidy, who helped drive them off. The crowd chanted for Cassidy.

(Moynahan’s Take: It was kind of sad seeing Taylor out there by himself, at least until after the match when Cassidy arrived. Let’s hope for a full and healthy recovery for Trent.)

(11) DARK ORDER (Alex Reynolds & Alan “5” Angels & Colt Cabana) vs. PRIVATE PARTY (Marq Quen & Isiah Kassidy) & MATT HARDY

Private Party went to attack the Dark Order as they entered, but Angels took them both out. In the ring, Cabana and Reynolds hit Hardy with a double suplex, then took Private Party out with a pair of clotheslines. The bell finally rang to start the match. Angels got two quick two counts on Hardy, as he had an answer for everything Hardy threw at him. Angels nailed Private Party with forearms to the face, then nailed Hardy with a big boot. Private Party pulled Angels down from the outside, which allowed H.F.O. to finally gain the advantage.

Kassidy used his bandana to choke out Angels behind the ref’s back. Quen tagged in and continued the beatdown. Hardy and Private Party triple teamed Angels as they cut off the ring from his teammates. Angels finally fought his way out of the opposite corner and tagged in Reynolds. Reynolds took out Kassidy with a dropkick, then flew to the outside onto Hardy. Cabana tagged in and hit a springboard moonsault onto Private Party, then nailed them with his flip flop and fly. Angels tagged back in and flew off the top with a cross-body onto Kassidy.

Reynolds was pulled to the outside by Hardy. As Cabana went to attack Hardy, he was pushed over the top by Private Party. Angels was left alone in the ring to fend off both Private Party members. He took them out until Hardy distracted him, which allowed Private Party to hit Gin and Juice for the win.

WINNERS: H.F.O in 7:30

(Moynahan’s Take: A great six-man team match, with all six men working well, especially Angels. Go out of your way to watch this one.)

(12) HIKARU SHIDA vs. REKA TEHAKA

The crowd chanted for Shida in the early going. The two squared off in the middle of the ring and exchanged blows back and forth. Tehaka pulled Shida’s hair to gain the advantage. Shida caught Tehaka’s pump kick attempt and nailed her in the back of the knee with her own knee lift. While standing on the apron, Tehaka nailed Shida in the side of the head with a pump kick. Tehaka missed a charge onto the corner, which allowed Shida to hit a suplex. Shida missed a spinning kick, and Tehaka followed up with a headbutt. The two tried picking one another up until Tehaka hit a second headbutt. Tehaka followed up with a crucifix slam for a two. Shida nailed Tehaka with a knee strike for the win.

WINNER: Hikaru Shida in 4:00

(Moynahan’s Take: This was stiff, but also a little sloppy in parts. The crowd was clearly behind Shida in this one.)

(13) PENTA EL ZERO MIEDO & EDDIE KINGSTON (W/ Alex Abrahantes) vs. THE HYBRID2 (Angelico & Jack Evans)

The crowd chanted “Eddie” as he started things off against Evans. Kingston was visibly annoyed by Evans’s antics, but mimicked Evans and his breakdancing as the crowd ate it up. Penta tagged in, as did Angelico. Penta came off the top with a cross-body, then hit a springboard arm drag, and ended with a tilt-a-whirl back breaker. The crowd came alive. Kingston tagged back in as they double teamed Angelico. Kingston laid in a chop as Evans jumped into the ring to distract the ref. Angelico bit Kingston on the head, then threw him into his corner where Evans landed a few stiff shots.

The crowd continued to chant Kingston on as TH2 worked the double team. Kingston finally slammed Angelico down, then rolled over to tag Penta in. Penta nailed Evans with a sling blade, then hit one on Angelico. Penta monkey flipped Angelico into the corner, right onto Evans. Evans missed a kick on Penta and was hit with a pump-handle powerbomb. Penta was double teamed by TH2 as Kingston was pushed to the outside. Penta kicked out of a close two count. All four men hit the ring.

Kingston hit Evans with an exploder, then Penta nailed the Fear Factor on Evans for the win.

WINNERS: Penta El Zero Miedo & Eddie Kingston in 7:30

(Moynahan’s Take: Awesome match and easily the match of the night. The crowd was on fire here, especially for Kingston.)

FINAL THOUGHTS: A great night of action, especially with the crowd back. While most of the obvious wrestlers got a solid crowd reaction, I was struck by how all the key female performers (namely Shida, Riho, and Rosa) seemed to get some of the best reactions all night. That being said, I’d say Kingston clearly received the strongest and most sustained crowd reaction all night.

