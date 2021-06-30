FREE PODCAST 6/30 – WKPWP 10 Yrs Ago Flagship: (6-28-11) Keller & Powell react to C.M. Punk’s pipe bomb promo day after it aired live with callers, emails (127 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In a podcast from ten years ago (6-28-11), PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by ProWrestling.net’s Jason Powell to discuss the C.M. Punk promo in great depth for virtually the full hour including many callers adding their input. In the VIP Aftershow, they delve into other aspects of Raw including the Roulette Wheel, Shawn Michaels, and Mark Henry and then close with a discussion on TNA Impact and the Ultimate X PPV.

