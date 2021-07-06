FREE PODCAST 7/5 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Lindberg: Does Kofi beating MVP mean anything, are Drew’s promos hurting him, live callers & emails (126 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Nate Lindberg of the “PWT Talks NXT” PWTorch Dailycast to review WWE Monday Night Raw with live callers. They discuss whether Kofi Kingston beating MVP in a tag match does anything to build his WWE Title match against Bobby Lashley at the next PPV, are Drew McIntyre’s latest promos going to lead to him getting booed in two weeks, what’s to like if anything about Charlotte and Rhea Ripley’s feud, has the 24/7 Title run its course, is Mustafa Ali-Mansoor actually a good storyline, and more.

