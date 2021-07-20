Jake Roberts signs new contract with AEW

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Jake Roberts will be a part of AEW for the foreseeable future.

In an interview with DDP and reported by Post Wrestling, Roberts said that Tony Khan offered him a two year deal after a discussion on next steps within the company. Roberts mentioned that he signed the contract and with it wrapped up, he would like to do more with AEW outside of his regular on-screen appearances with Lance Archer. Roberts noted he was interested in commentary and would like to fill in for Jim Ross when needed.

Roberts has been a part of the Lance Archer act since Archer debuted with the company. Archer will face Jon Moxley in a Texas Death match for the IWGP United States Championship at Fyter Fest on Wednesday night.

