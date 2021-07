SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW Dynamite drew 1.025 million live and same night viewers last night on TNT, the largest viewership since May 5. It drew a 0.40 rating and finished no. 1 on all of cable in that demo.

It drew a 0.55 rating among men 18-49, topping WWE Raw this week which drew 0.51 in that demo.

