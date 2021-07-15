AEW Elite General Manager launches on iOS and Android

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The AEW book is now in the hands of fans all around the world. Kind of.

In a press release on Thursday morning, AEW announced that their AEW Elite General Manager fantasy booking game was available to download and play worldwide on iOS and Android.

Everyone thinks they can run the show. Now you get to prove it.

Download and play AEW Elite General Manager for FREE today! ➤ https://t.co/snk3PsCYOI#AEWGames #EliteGM pic.twitter.com/7SjxPx4TDB — AEW Games (@AEWGames) July 15, 2021

“In AEW Elite GM, players assume the role of the newest general manager of AEW Dynamite, drafting a roster of wrestlers, building matches, and running the show to generate revenue, new fans and effects on wrestlers’ stamina and morale. To be a successful manager in AEW Elite GM, a player must appeal to the foundation of the business: the fans. Every week, players must build, book, and sell the most-entertaining AEW shows possible—or it’s game.”

AEW Elite General Manager is the second game under the “AEW Games” banner.

