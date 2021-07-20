7/20 NXT ON USA REPORT: Wells’s report on Raquel Gonzalez vs. Xia Li, Fish & Kushida vs. Strong & Rust, Kross’s first episode since getting squashed on Raw, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NXT ON USA

JULY 20, 2021, 8PM EST

LIVE IN ORLANDO, FLA., AT CAPITOL WRESTLING CENTER

AIRED ON USA NETWORK

REPORT BY KELLY WELLS, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentary: Vic Joseph, Wade Barrett, Beth Phoenix

[HOUR ONE]

-Recaps of the Samoa Joe-Karrion Kross budding feud. Kross’s unbeatable mystique is dead thanks to Raw and this juicy feud is essentially dead in the water as a result. I can’t imagine they even acknowledge Raw tonight.

-Samoa Joe entered the ring. “Tick tock, tick tock…guess who’s come to smash your clock?”

William Regal ran down the ring and yelled that this isn’t what he had in mind when he hired him. Joe reminded him that he was provoked. They argued semantics about whether Joe was provoked directly or indirectly. Joe said Kross wasn’t under control since he showed up on Raw, and Joe will get him under control. Regal said that Kross was on his way, and Joe would be solving this peacefully. “Let them fight” chant. Joe said that because of his deeply held respect for Regal, he said tonight would be the end of it, but he didn’t promise it would end peacefully. Somebody will be going to sleep.

The announcers transitioned to hype for tonight’s Women’s Championship match. Xia Li, in a hype segment in her native tongue, said she’d be doing the same thing to Raquel Gonzalez that she did to Mercedes Martinez.

(1) KUSHIDA & BOBBY FISH vs. RODERICK STRONG & TYLER RUST (w/Diamond Mine)

The babyfaces jumped Diamond Mine on the ramp and the ref struggled to get control. The faces cleared the heels from the ring as the show went to commercial with no bell yet.

The match was in progress upon return. Strong and Fish were legal. Fish tripped Strong into the corner buckle, then battered him against the ropes and tagged Kushida. The faces wrenched Strong’s arm and then kicked him in tandem. Kushida covered for two. Kushida tied up Strong and snapped his arms backward with his legs. Fish and Rust both tagged in. Knees by Fish. Springboard senton by Fish. Kushida tagged in and Rust took him to the heel corner and tagged. Kushida blocked a suplex and threw stiff kicks. He went for an armbar but Strong redirected into a backbreaker and tagged Rust, who stomped Kushida. Belly-to-back suplex by Rust got two. Tag to Strong, who threw chops and then an elbow to the head. Kushida threw body shots but Strong hit a suplex and covered for two.

Kushida tried to fight back into it but the heels made the tag. Kushida hit a back elbow on both guys and tagged Fish. He kept the momentum up and hit a clothesline on Rust for two. Rust fought back with some kicks and Fish threw knees. Strong distracted Fish and Rust threw an elbow to his back. Strong backdropped Fish on the apron and heading to commercial, Vic asked if Fish and Kushida could get back into it against “Diamond Man.”

Diamond Mine was in control upon return. They double-teamed Fish and Rust hit a high axe kick on Fish and covered for two. He worked a brief headlock and threw some punches to a grounded Fish, who fought to his feet. Rust wrenched Fish’s leg and tagged Strong, who tried a headlock as Fish tried to fight him off. Fish threw some knees but Strong took him down with some knees. He covered for two and immediately went back to the knees. Rust tagged in and threw kicks to the ribs. Abdominal stretch by Rust with a fishhook. The two exchanged shots and Fish got close to Kushida but couldn’t tag. Closer to the center of the ring, Fish hit a spinebuster. Strong tagged in and Kushida made the hot tag and controlled with his rapid offense. Strong evaded a kick and tagged Rust, who hit a gut-wrench powerbomb. Enzuigiri by Kushida. Quick reversals and the two exchanged forearms. Slam by Rust and Fish made the save.

Kushida went up and came down with an elbow to Rust. Quick reversals and Kushida slapped on the Hoverboard Lock for the immediate tap.

WINNERS: Kushida & Bobby Fish in about 18 minutes (opening bell off TV).

(Wells’s Analysis: A decent technical match that didn’t kick into high gear. All the same, the audience got into it as the work drew them in. The live crowd remains pretty invested in Fish, which is impressive given he was the most invisible of Undisputed Era most of the time and has literally never won a singles match on NXT TV)

-Cameron Grimes, still LA Knight’s butler, arrived at the arena earlier. Knight made Grimes carry his large amount of luggage and Drake Maverick, passing by, tried to help. Knight talked down to Maverick and said Grimes didn’t need the help.

-Odyssey Jones hype segment ahead of his Breakout Tournament opener tonight. He’s a man of energy and charisma and he can’t wait to show the NXT Universe what he’s made of tonight.

-Samoa Joe paced, waiting for Karrion Kross’s arrival.

(2) JACEY JANE vs. FRANKY MONET (w/Jessi Kamea, Robert Stone)

Stone showed up about thirty second in, clearly not invited. Monet absorbed some early offense but shut it down with double knees in the corner. Ground and pound by Monet. Mandy Rose showed up and laid on the announce table like she was sunbathing and watched the match. Huracanrana by Jane, followed by a pump kick. She looked out at Rose, who made a sort of approving look. Monet hit the Glam Slam shortly after.

WINNER: Franky Monet at 3:19.

(Wells’s Analysis: With Aliyah heading to Raw, it would seem her big moment last week was the end of her part in this story. We don’t yet know how Mandy Rose fits in; I just hope it’s not in a way that upstages Monet, who has way more potential)

-McKenzie Mitchell talked to the men of The Way briefly. Kyle O’Reilly showed up and said he was in the mood for a fight. He challenged Austin Theory, who agreed to a match. Gargano said Theory was on his own tonight, like he was against Kross last week.