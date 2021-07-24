SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Matt Cardona is the new GCW World Champion.

Cardona, f/k/a Zack Ryder in the WWE, defeated Nick Gage for the title in the night one main event of GCW’s Homecoming PPV. Cardona and Gage battled with light tubes, glass, and other weapons until Gage took the upper hand after carving up Cardona’a face with a pizza cutter.

44OH interrupted the match and attacked Gage. The group was pulled back by leader and former GCW World Champion, Rickey Shane Page, but Page later turned on Gage with a low kick that gave Cardona the runway he needed to win. In the end, Cardona connected with Radio Silence to earn the win and the championship. The audience flooded the ring with garbage after seeing the match outcome play out.

Gage defeated Page to become the GCW World Champion at this year’s Joey Janela’s Spring Break event over WrestleMania weekend. On Wednesday’s Fight for the Fallen episode of AEW Dynamite, Gage will face Chris Jericho in a match within the Labors of Jericho gauntlet laid down by MJF.

