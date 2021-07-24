AEW star suffers injury, won’t miss any action

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW Women’s World Champion, Britt Baker, suffered a broken wrist during her successful title defense Wednesday night against Nyla Rose on Fyter Fest night two. Baker confirmed the news on Twitter, but said she would not be missing any time because of the injury.

“I retained the title on Wednesday night at AEW Dynamite with a broken wrist,” Baker said. “Not taking any time off either.”

With @paigevanzant …And oh yeah, I retained the title on Wednesday night at #aewdynamite with a broken wrist. Not taking any time off either. #AndStill pic.twitter.com/YQVC37Woie — Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. (@RealBrittBaker) July 24, 2021

Baker defeated Hikaru Shida at Double or Nothing in May to become the world champion. Wednesday’s match against Rose was the first title defense of her reign.

