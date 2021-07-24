FREE PODCAST 7/24 – WKPWP Interview Classic with ex-WWE Creative John Piermarini: (7-14-16) Writer-Wrestler dynamic after hours, Punk-Cena at MITB, politics of Bryan’s surprising win, more (138 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents an Interview Classic from five years ago (7-14-2016). This Interview Classic features PWTorch editor Wade Keller’s interview with former WWE Creative Team member (2009-2010) John Piermarini. They discuss the C.M. Punk-John Cena match at Money in the Bank, Daniel Bryan’s surprise Money in the Bank win including who in particular in power likely pushed for his win, the Triple H-Vince McMahon angle on Raw and where it might lead, and more including live calls on a variety of subjects including what changes Triple H might make, R-Truth’s push, and much more. In the VIP Aftershow, must-listen insight into life after TV tapings and the how the writers, producers, and wrestlers do and don’t intermingle, and whether the mood is different after good or bad PPVs and TV. And finally, fascinating insight into the relationship former WWE booker Pat Patterson has with Raw’s lead writer Brian Gewirtz and other WWE creative team members.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO