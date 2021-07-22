News Ticker

Thunder Rosa signs with AEW

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

July 22, 2021

PHOTO CREDIT: Thunder Rosa Twitter
SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Thunder Rosa has signed a contract with AEW. The company announced the news on Thursday.

Thunder Rosa has been a key act in the AEW women’s division throughout the pandemic, but had not officially signed with the company. She’s had key matches against top competition in the company including Hikaru Shida for the AEW Women’s Championship and a classic unsanctioned match with Britt Baker.

Rosa confirmed the news on social media saying that it was one of the biggest accomplishments of her career. Rosa is a former NWA Women’s Champion.

CATCH-UP: AEW Dynamite viewership continues to surge, key demos beat Raw’s demo numbers from last week, key metrics

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2021