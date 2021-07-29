Nick Khan highlights WWE PPV viewership growth on Q2 earnings call

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE’s distribution partnership with Peacock has been a fruitful one thus far according to WWE CRO and President, Nick Khan.

On today’s 2021 Q2 earnings call, Khan touted the partnership and highlighted significant viewership growth for PPV events. Khan said viewership was up 26% for WrestleMania Backlash, 25% for Hell in a Cell, and 46% for Money in the Bank over prior year that saw the events stream on WWE’s owned WWE Network platform. WrestleMania was not mentioned. Khan confirmed that the numbers were up compared to pre-pandemic benchmarks and that he expected them to continue growing as Peacock gains more traction and gets in more homes.

The WWE Network launched on Peacock in March of 2021 with WWE Fastlane as the first PPV event on the platform. Peacock announced that it has surpassed 54 million subscribers and that it would be launching in Europe soon.

Special h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the earning call transcription.

CATCH-UP: Natalya provides update after injury on Monday Night Raw