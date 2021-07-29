Peacock surpasses 54 million total signups, to launch in Europe

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Peacock has over 54 million “total signups” according to report by Cynthia Littleton of Variety. She also noted that Peacock is set to debut in Europe later this year as a free addition to Sky’s satellite TV platform, “giving it a base of 20 million households.”

While the total signees since Peacock’s debut in April 2020 surpass 54 million, Littleton noted Peacock “generated 20 million active users,” for the most recent quarter.

Littleton noted that Dr. Death, the scripted mini-series based off the hit podcast of the same name, has been the most popular original drama on the platform.

Nothing was noted on how many of those signups and active users are those whose accounts migrated to Peacock after the purchase of the WWE Network. There was also nothing written on how the expansion into Europe may affect those with Sky satellite and WWE Network subscriptions.

