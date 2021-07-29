Natalya provides update after injury on Monday Night Raw

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

While nothing definitive, Natalya provided an injury update through Twitter today after she was helped from the ring Monday night during Raw.

She tweeted that some things you can’t plan for, and that she’s willing to “give whatever bones, muscles, and tendons” to continue wrestling. She added that she’s, “UNBREAKABLE,” indicating there are no broken bones. However, there is no word yet on the severity of the injury.

Thank you to everyone for the kind words about what happened on #WWERaw.

There are the beatings you can plan for, and the ones you can’t. That’s the job. But I’m willing to give whatever bones, muscles and tendons I have to continue doing what I love. Good thing I’m UNBREAKABLE. pic.twitter.com/2K18Lj6IgE — Nattie (@NatbyNature) July 28, 2021

The spot happened when Natalya and Doudrop traded a series of technical pinning combinations. Natalya tagged in Tamina shortly thereafter, and was helped from ringside by two officials after the match.

Natalya is currently a Women’s Tag Team Champion with her partner, Tamina.

CATCH-UP: Nevada issues emergency mask order in Clark County, home to Allegiant Stadium and WWE Summerslam