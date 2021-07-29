News Ticker

Natalya provides update after injury on Monday Night Raw

BY BRUCE LEE HAZELWOOD, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

July 29, 2021

Natalya (Photo credit Scott Lunn - @ScottLunn © PWTorch)
While nothing definitive, Natalya provided an injury update through Twitter today after she was helped from the ring Monday night during Raw.

She tweeted that some things you can’t plan for, and that she’s willing to “give whatever bones, muscles, and tendons” to continue wrestling. She added that she’s, “UNBREAKABLE,” indicating there are no broken bones. However, there is no word yet on the severity of the injury.

The spot happened when Natalya and Doudrop traded a series of technical pinning combinations. Natalya tagged in Tamina shortly thereafter, and was helped from ringside by two officials after the match.

Natalya is currently a Women’s Tag Team Champion with her partner, Tamina.

