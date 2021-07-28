SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

A new emergency mask order has been put into place in the state of Nevada. According to the Reno Gazette Journal, 12 of 17 Nevada counties will now order people, vaccinated or not, to wear masks in public indoor spaces. Clark County, home to Allegiant Stadium and WWE’s Summerslam event was included in the order. The new mandate starts on Friday at 12:01am

Other counties affected by the mandate are Carson, Churchill, Douglas, Elko, Esmeralda, Lincoln, Lyon, Mineral, Nye, Washoe and White Pine. Clark County accounts for over 80% of COVID-19 cases in the state. The vaccination rate in the county is 39%.

On June 5, WWE announced that it would be bringing its biggest show of the summer to Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. This would mark the first time for an NFL stadium to host the event. Currently, the only official announced match on the show is Nikki A.S.H vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley for the WWE Raw Women’s Championship. Other rumored matches include Goldberg vs. Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship and Roman Reigns vs. John Cena for the WWE Universal Championship.

