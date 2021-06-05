SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE will be bringing Summerslam to Sin City.

The company announced today that Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas would play host to WWE’s biggest event of the summer. The show will take place on Saturday August 21. This marks the first time the event will be held in an NFL stadium.

BREAKING NEWS: @SummerSlam will take place from @AllegiantStadm in Las Vegas on Saturday, August 21 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, marking the first time the annual event has been held at an @NFL stadium! https://t.co/oqSsBKtSMV pic.twitter.com/ZyNSKDkG3a — WWE (@WWE) June 5, 2021

“Coming out of the pandemic, it was important to us to have a big event like SummerSlam in Las Vegas,” Nick Khan, WWE President & Chief Revenue Officer said. “We expect to deliver a great night of sports entertainment for the people of the city and a boost in foot traffic for the casinos and local businesses.”

Currently, no matches have been announced for the show.

