AEW Double or Nothing PPV buyrate revealed

The third edition of AEW’s signature annual PPV, Double or Nothing, sold 115,000 PPV buys globally.

Wrestlenomics reported the number and that the show brought in approximately six million dollars in business for the company and partners.

This makes the event the second-highest-selling PPV in AEW history. AEW Revolution from March of this year currently holds the record. That show featured Kenny Omega vs. Jon Moxley in an Exploding Barbed Wire Death Match for the AEW World Heavyweight Championship. The main event for this year’s Double or Nothing show was The Pinnacle vs. Inner Circle in Stadium Stampede 2.

