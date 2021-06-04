SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Andrade is officially a member of the AEW roster.

On tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite, the former WWE star made his debut as Andrade El Idolo. Idolo was introduced by Vickie Guerrero after she interrupted an interview segment between Tony Schiavone and Mark Henry.

Guerrero hyped Andrade as a man who has won championships all around the world. Andrade spoke, thanked Vickie, said he was the face of all Latinos, and that he would soon be the face of All Elite Wrestling, too.

Andrade asked for his release from WWE earlier this year and the request was accepted. This is his first major appearance since leaving.

CATCH-UP: Date changed for upcoming AEW World Championship match