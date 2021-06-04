Date changed for upcoming AEW World Championship match

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Kenny Omega vs. Jungle Boy for the AEW World Championship is moving to a new date.

Tony Khan revealed on Busted Open Radio today that the match would now take place on a special Saturday night edition of Dynamite on June 26. The match was originally planned for the June 11 episode of Dynamite.

Jungle Boy won the Casino Battle Royale at last week’s Double or Nothing PPV event to earn the title shot. He and Christian were the final two participants in the match. They’ll team up on this week’s episode of Dynamite to take on Private Party.

