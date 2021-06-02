News Ticker

Tag team match announced for this week’s AEW Dynamite

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

June 2, 2021

PHOTO CREDIT: AEW
AEW has added a tag team match to this week’s Friday night episode of Dynamite.

On the show, Christian Cage & Jungle Boy will team up to face Private Party. On this week’s AEW Dark: Elevation, Matt Hardy and Private Party attacked Christian Cage for not working with Hardy during the Casino Battle Royale at Double or Nothing. Jungle Boy made the save and fought off the trio.

Jungle Boy and Cage were the final two participants in the Casino Battle Royale. Jungle Boy won the match and will face Kenny Omega for the AEW World Championship in two weeks.

Other matches announced for this week’s Dynamite are Dustin Rhodes vs. Nick Comoroto and The Young Buck vs. Pac & Penta El Zero Miedo.

