Tag team match announced for this week’s AEW Dynamite

AEW has added a tag team match to this week’s Friday night episode of Dynamite.

On the show, Christian Cage & Jungle Boy will team up to face Private Party. On this week’s AEW Dark: Elevation, Matt Hardy and Private Party attacked Christian Cage for not working with Hardy during the Casino Battle Royale at Double or Nothing. Jungle Boy made the save and fought off the trio.

When the #HFO attacked Christian Cage for eliminating Matt Hardy from the Casino Battle Royale, #1 contender @boy_myth_legend was there to make the save! AEW GM @TonyKhan has booked a huge tag match for #AEWDynamite LIVE this Friday, Private Party vs. Jungle Boy & #ChristianCage! https://t.co/dmj0YQ74wC pic.twitter.com/cpTEMdxmwH — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 1, 2021

Jungle Boy and Cage were the final two participants in the Casino Battle Royale. Jungle Boy won the match and will face Kenny Omega for the AEW World Championship in two weeks.

Other matches announced for this week’s Dynamite are Dustin Rhodes vs. Nick Comoroto and The Young Buck vs. Pac & Penta El Zero Miedo.

