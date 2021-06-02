VIP AUDIO 6/1 – WKH – Ask the Editor: Is there a happy medium between WWE’s overproduction and AEW’s too casual approach to producing its announcers? Will the peak Kenny Omega of New Japan ever resurface? (20 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Ask the Editor format with the following topics covered: Is there a happy medium between WWE’s overproduction and AEW’s too casual approach to producing its announcers? Will the peak Kenny Omega of New Japan ever resurface? Did Omega have any chance to be a difference-maker in Impact’s ratings?

Ask your questions for a future Ask the Editor edition: askwadekeller@gmail.com

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO