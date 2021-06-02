SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com is reporting that WWE has released Braun Strowman, Aleister Black, and other wrestlers in another round of layoffs.

Sapp tweeted that in addition to Strowman and Black, Ruby Riott, Lana, Santana Garrett, and Buddy Murphy have also been released.

Black immediately tweeted that this was out of left field to him, having just started his new character run, but thanked the “WWE Universe” for their support.

Im gathering my thoughts as this was a complete left field for me as obviously we just started the dark father character but this was it, thank you so much WWE universe for allowing me to create and give you small bits of myself. — Devil's Blood (@WWEAleister) June 2, 2021

These releases come on the heels of WWE having a round of cuts on April 15 which included Samoa Joe, Billie Kay, and others; the release of Velveteen Dream; the release of Tom Phillips; and mutual parting of ways with Adnan Virk.

Strowman was just involved in the WWE Championship story, while Black’s refreshed character recently debuted. Lana had been involved in the Women’s Tag Team Championship picture with partner Naomi, and Garrett spent most of her time in NXT. Murphy found his television time dwindle after his dropped angle with Aalyah Mysterio.

