WWE announces Nick Khan, two others, elected to Board of Directors

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE announced via press release today that Nick Khan, Steve Koonin, and Connor Schell have been elected to its Board of Directors.

Khan joined WWE in August 2020 as WWE President & Chief Financial Officer. He previously served as the Co-Head of the Television Department at Creative Arts Agency LLC (CAA).

Koonin is currently the Chief Executive Officer of the Atlanta Hawks of the National Basketball Association and State Farm Arena, where the Hawks play. Koonin previously served as the President of Turner Entertainment Networks overseeing TNT, TBS, truTV, and TCM after 14 years with The Coca-Cola Company in its marketing and advertising departments..

Schell is founder and CEO of an unscripted comedy venture with Chernin Entertainment. Schell previously served as Executive Vice President, Content at ESPN where he was responsible for the development and production globally of all live event, studio, and original content.

CATCH-UP: Drew McIntyre becomes number one contender, will face Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship at Hell in a Cell