First match announced for ROH’s Best in the World PPV event

Jay Lethal vs. Brody King has been officially announced for Ring of Honor’s Best in the World PPV event. Quinn McKay revealed the news on ROH Week By Week.

Lethal’s group, The Foundation, has been at odds with King’s Violence Unlimited faction since the 19th Anniversary show in March. This will mark the first time Lethal and King have met one on one in Ring of Honor.

ROH Best in the World will stream live on PPV and HonorClub on July 11. The show will feature the return of live fans for the first time since the pandemic began in March of 2020. No other matches have been announced at this time.

