NXT ON USA REPORT: Lindberg’s Report on Kyle O’Reilly, Johnny Gargano & Pete Dunne vie for NXT title shot, MSK vs. Legado, more.

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NXT ON USA

MAY 11, 2021, 8PM EST

LIVE IN ORLANDO, FLA., AT CAPITOL WRESTLING CENTER

AIRED ON USA NETWORK

REPORT BY NATE LINDBERG, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentary: Vic Joseph, Wade Barrett, Beth Phoenix

Join the “PWT Talks NXT” Dailycast with me, Tom Stoup & Cam Hawkins to break down the episode:

•STREAM LIVE, STARTING 30 MINUTES AFTER NXT

•CALL: (515) 65-9345 (press “1” to queue)

•E-MAIL COMMENTS/QUESTIONS: pwtorchnxt@gmail.com

•SEARCH “PWTORCH” ON YOUR PODCAST APP TO SUBSCRIBE, AND DOWNLOAD/STREAM THE FULL POST-SHOW RECORDING

[HOUR ONE]

-The show kicked off with a “Last week on NXT” segment where they went over Kross vs. Balor and hyped the triple threat between Kyle O’Reilly, Pete Dunne and Johnny Gargano to determine the #1 contender for the NXT title.

-Pete Dunne’s music hit as Vic Joseph welcomed the audience to the show.

(1) PETE DUNNE vs. JOHNNY GARGANO vs. KYLE O’REILLY – TRIPLE THREAT, #1 CONTENDER FOR NXT TITLE

Pete Dunne and Johnny Gargano made their entrances first followed by the face in the match, Kyle O’Reilly. Oney Lorcan & Austin Theory have been banned from ringside to keep this a fair fight.

The match exploded the second the bell rang with all three men slugging it out in the center of the ring. Gargano was dumped out by KOR, leaving he and Dunne in the ring. Dunne got the upper hand and locked in a wrist/fingerlock on KOR as he struggled to get to his feet. KOR looked for an armbreaker, but Gargano broke it up. KOR locked in a leglock on Gargano and then Dunne locked in a headlock on KOR so all three men were involved in the spot.

KOR was thrown out of the ring, leaving Dunne and Gargano in the ring. Gargano shot Dunne off the ropes, Dunne hit a shoulder block and then a clothesline. Dunne looked for a surfboard on KOR and Gargano broke it up, dumping Dunne out of the ring. KOR delivered a series of strikes to a prone Gargano and locked in an arm submission before Dunne ran in and locked both KOR and Gargano’s arms in that fingerlock before stomping on their hands.

The three men traded corner uppercuts knocking all men down. KOR went for an anklelock on Dunne who reversed it into an ankle lock of his own. Gargano managed to hit a tornado DDR on KOR while kicking Dunne outside the ring during the tornado spot as they cut to commercial. (c)

Picture in picture break, Gargano remained in control of KOR for awhile before Dunne got back in the ring, taking Gargano out with a leapfrog and then a whip outside the ring. Dunne took over for Gargano and continued to manipulate the arm and shoulder joints of KOR.

Back from break, Pete Dunne was in control but Gargano and KOR quickly rallied to overcome Dunne. KOR knocked both men down before hitting two underhook suplexes on Dunne followed by a third suplex on Gargano, landing him on Dunne. He covered Dunne for the first near fall of the match. KOR dumped Dunne out of the ring and took him out with a flying knee off the apron. Gargano dove over the top rope to take out KOR, then got back in the ring to do it twice more on each KOR and Dunne.

Gargano got KOR back in the ring for a two count after an uppercut. He backed KOR into the corner and chopped him a few times before going for a lawn dart, but KOR countered. Dunne kicked both men in their heads and hit a powerbomb on KOR for a two count. Dunne hit the X-Plex on Gargano for a two count. Dunne locked in a standing kamura lock but Gargano broke it up. KOR sent Dunne over the top rope and Gargano hit a schoolboy for a two count. KOR locked in another leglock to Gargano but it was broken up by Dunne. Dunne looked for the Bitter End which was reversed into a DDT by Gargano. Gargano lawn darted Dunne for a two count, knocking KOR to the floor in the process.

Dunne and Gargano traded blows while kneeling, showing how tired they were. KOR entered the ring with a series of kicks to each other competitor until Gargano drop toe holded him into a kick to the head from Dunne. The three traded blows until KOR hit a double clothesline on both men, leaving all three men on the mat.

KOR got to his feet first, locking in a guillotine on Gargano. Dunne locked a sleeper in on KOR forcing him to drop Gargano. Gargano broke up the hold and locked in the final escape on Dunne. Dunne pried Gargano’s fingers apart and hit the bitter end for two. KOR hit a splash to break that count.

The action spilled outside, Dunne and KOR hit a clothesline on each other simultaneously, leaving them lying by the entrance ramp.

Adam Cole rushed the ring and hit KOR an Dunne with a chair. He shoved the ref when the ref tried to intervene. He left Gargano laying in the ring after a knee to the back of the head. Remember, triple threat means No DQ.

William Regal and security came to the ring and escorted Adam Cole out of the ring. Cole slapped KOR on his way out as they cut to commercial. (c)

Back from break, Regal and Security were still getting Cole out of the arena. Ember Moon blew past Cole, and rushed to the ring.

WINNER: NO CONTEST in approx 19:00

(Well, I don’t exactly know how you come to a no contest during a no-DQ match. But considering they did, I kept timing through commercial break, only stopping the watch when Ember Moon was in the ring for the next segment. While this was a great match, I’m iffy on the finish. I loved how dominant Cole looked while taking everyone out but the match shouldn’t have been stopped. It should have continued as it was no-DQ. KOR looked to be the winner, as he was the only face in the match set against a heel NXT Champion, Karrion Kross. With three heels and one face now in contention for the NXT title, assuming Cole is going to be in the mix, it leaves me to wonder if we’ll see either Dunne or Gargano lean tweener or if we’ll get a lopsided four-man feud.)

-Ember Moon demanded Raquel Gonzalez hit the ring now, looking for revenge on what happened to Shotzi at the hands of Gonzalez last week. Gonzalez rushed the ring with Regal trying to stop her. Security then accompanied Regal to the ring and took Gonzalez backstage. Dakota Kai, Gonzalez partner, attacked Moon from behind in the ring, knocking her through the ropes and onto the floor. William Regal, furious at losing control over the first half hour of his show, barked orders at the talent and security as he checked on his fallen star, Ember Moon.

-Legado del Fantasma was shown backstage with Escobar telling Mendoza and Phoenix that he’ll be in their corner for their title match tonight.

-LA Knight made his way to the ring cutting a promo saying that Ted DiBiase will be watching him backstage as he wins tonight, showing the Million Dollar Man that he is the one deserving of the million dollar legacy. (c)

-Drake Maverick was shown on his way into the building when Ever Rise started harassing him in the parking lot. Hit Row showed up and put Ever Rise in their place before asking Drake why he was laughing. Killian Dain interjected himself, diffusing the situation.

(2) LA KNIGHT vs. JAKE ATLAS

The bell rang and the two circled each other for a few moments before LA Knight hit an arm toss before showing off to the crowd. Atlas grabbed him and rolled him up for two. They traded arm drags and dropkicks and Atlas covered once again for two. Atlas hit an arm drag and then went for another pin attempt. Atlas continued working his shoulder and left arm in repeated arm locks with Knight escaping each time. He tried to roll Atlas up for two, but Atlas rolled him over using his momentum and pinned Knight for a two count.

Atlas continued to be on the offensive, striking Knight until falling victim to a Stun Gun off the top rope. The Million Dollar Man, Ted DiBiase made his way to the ring to watch the match up close. Knight, distracted by his hero was rolled up by Atlas for a very near fall.

Knight hit DiBiase’s fist to the face and choked Atlas on the middle rope. He kicked Atlas in the ribs and choked Atlas on the rope again before kicking him in the head. Atlas shoulder tackled Atlas and then climbed to the middle turnbuckle to show off to the crowd. (c)

Back from commercial, Atlas and Knight were trying to suplex one another, reversing each attempt until Knight finally reversed it into a neckbreaker. He let Atlas get to his feet, and went for the Million Dollar Dream. He couldn’t lock in the submission and Atlas hit a cross body for a two count. Atlas fired up but was dumped over the top rope, landing in front of DiBiase. Atlas made it back into the ring, but Knight kept him down with a series of strikes and seated punches. Knight went to the middle rope and jumped, but was hit in the ribs by Atlas. Atlas knocked him down with a clothesline and a suplex for two.

Cameron Grimes made his way out to the ring to talk to DiBiase. Atlas was hit with a death valley driver and a standing moonsault for two. Grimes tried talking DiBiase out of looking at Knight as he was getting his butt whooped at the moment. Atlas climbed to the top rope, but Knight did as well. Atlas knocked Knight off, landing groin first on the ropes. He hit a top rope DDT and covered, 1 2 3.

DiBiase looked disappointed as Grimes laughed and laughed while retreating backstage.

WINNER: Jake Atlas in 12:37

(Lindberg’s Analysis: I think I loved everything about this match. LA Knight came off looking like such a cocky a-hole who couldn’t get the job done, which is exactly where this character should be. Atlas looked like a million bucks and has the talent to be pushed up the card a bit. This and the match with Grimes two weeks ago reminded us at just how good this kid is. DiBiase and Grimes continue to be an amazing part of NXT and their involvement in this angle is pure gold – no pun intended. DiBiase has not been a major proponent of the wrestling world after his retirement, so it’s great to see a legend embrace wrestling once again.)

[HOUR TWO]

-A camera was shown entering the trainers room backstage where Dunne, Gargano and KOR were being treated after the opening match. Oney Lorcan, standing with Dunne, stormed the camera man and demanded they leave. Austin Theory started beef with Lorcan on behalf of Gargano, and the two were separated.

-McKenzie Mitchell asked Ted DiBiase who he thought was deserving of carrying the legacy of the Million Dollar Man. He said that LA Knight dropped the ball while Grimes looks like he’s the one that may do it. Adam Cole walked through the frame and into Gorilla, ending the segment and cutting to commercial. (c)

-Poppy was announced to be in house live next week.

-Adam Cole was in the ring saying that two years ago today he became NXT Champion. Whether anyone admits it or not, he’s the real number one contender. He’s watched while everyone was trying and failing to live up to his legacy. He took out three of NXT’s top stars in one night meaning he wants the NXT Title back. He looked into the camera and told Kross that he sees through him. He’s just an overrated muscle head who doesn’t deserve to be in the ring with Cole prompting the NXT Champion to make his way to the ring with Scarlett in tow.

Kross called Cole a little man and said that his motives were understandable. But the title isn’t his and no matter whatever he does nothing in the grand scheme changes. When he signed at NXT Cole no longer became special. He told Kross to entertain him and tell him a story. Cole said that the story is that Kross isn’t Adam Cole Baybay and never will be. All of the pomp and circumstance makes Kross look special. Making Cole look special involves ringing the bell. He said that Kross was just the guy who had Cole’s property.

Regal made his way to the ring and said that he wouldn’t get a one on one with Kross when Kross shouted at Regal to shut up. He said that Kross wants everyone at Takeover. Gargano, Cole and Dunne. He promised that Cole will not get out of this ass-kicking. Regal then said “Done”, making the match official. Cole went over to the announce desk and threw everything off of it before jumping on top of it and saying that he’s always run this show before throwing a bottle of water at the champ and retreating through the crowd.

(Lindberg’s Analysis: Predictable after the finish to the opener, but strangely I’m okay with the outcome. A four-way for the NXT title seems like a massive hurdle for any champion to overcome. If Kross wins, then I think he’ll be a longer-term champion and we’ll see him in NXT at least until WrestleMania next year. If he loses, then we’ll see him get called up sooner rather than later. Just my guess, but it makes sense.)

-McKenzie Mitchell interviewed Candice LaRae and Indi Hartwell backstage. While LaRae talked about their titles, her husbands match with Kross at TakeOver and Poppy returning next week, Hartwell was listening to love songs on headphones, heartbroken for Lumis. A while later, Lumis found the headphones that she took off, and shed a tear.

-Wade Barrett introduced a video package for the newcomer Carmello Hayes who will be answering Kushida’s Cruiserweight Open Challenge tonight.

-Xia Li called out Martinez for Takeover in a Tien Sha video package.

(3) KUSHIDA vs. CARMELLO HAYES – NXT CRUISERWEIGHT OPEN CHALLENGE

-The bell rang and the two men locked up with Carmello rolling him up immediately, unable to cover. They locked up in a test of strength, with Kushida bringing him to the mat. Haze popped up and gave a reverse headscissors for a two count. Kushida shot him off the ropes and Hayes hit him with a kick to the stomach followed by a few arm drags into a dropkick. Kushida was thrown into the corner, and then hit with a rolling, grounded pele kick for two.

Kushida locked in a headlock on Hayes, who managed to get to his feet and shoot Kushida off the ropes. Kushida hit a springboard back elbow and then was caught up in the ropes by Hayes. Hayes hit a legdrop on Kushida while he was tangled in the ropes for a two count. (c)