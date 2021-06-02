AEW announces Mark Henry has signed a multi-year deal

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

In a press release, AEW announced that former WWE wrestler Mark Henry has signed a multi-year contract with the company. Henry appeared in front of the live crowd at the Double or Nothing PPV last weekend and it was announced he would be one of the new commentators for AEW’s new one hour show Rampage, which debuts on August 13.

The release mentions that Henry will also serve as a coach, scout, and mentor for AEW as well.

You can read the entire press release below: