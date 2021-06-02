AEW announces Mark Henry has signed a multi-year deal

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
In a press release, AEW announced that former WWE wrestler Mark Henry has signed a multi-year contract with the company. Henry appeared in front of the live crowd at the Double or Nothing PPV last weekend and it was announced he would be one of the new commentators for AEW’s new one hour show Rampage, which debuts on August 13.
The release mentions that Henry will also serve as a coach, scout, and mentor for AEW as well.
You can read the entire press release below:
In the midst of the enthralling Double or Nothing PPV event on Saturday, May
30, “The World’s Strongest Man” Mark Henry surprised the full capacity crowd, signing on as an
expert analyst, coach, scout and mentor within the company.
The legendary wrestler and co-host of SiriusXM’s Busted Open signed a multi-year deal with AEW
as announced by Tony Schiavone during the electrifying event at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Fla.
An American Olympian weightlifter, world record holding powerlifter and Hall of Fame
professional wrestler, Henry will serve as an analyst on the broadcast team for the brand-new,
hour-long show AEW Rampage, debuting Friday, Aug. 13, on TNT at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT.
Henry brings 25 years of wrestling experience to AEW, strengthening the company’s robust
scouting and coaching department that continues to sign and develop the industry’s top
independent stars from across the world. As AEW continues to grow both its programming
offerings for fans and the size of its roster, Henry’s world-class expertise will help guide the
future of the promotion.
“It’s an honor to welcome Mark Henry to AEW. Mark came into pro wrestling already
established as a legendary powerlifter, and he applied his greatest tools, his cerebral approach to
sport and his unprecedented work ethic, to become a legendary pro wrestler as well,” said Tony
Khan, CEO, GM and Head of Creative of AEW. “The mission of AEW is to be the best wrestling
product in the world today. Mark’s illustrious presence and his great wrestling acumen will be
tremendous assets to our company and our content, as we’ll utilize his esteemed presence not
only on-screen, but also in the career development of our stars for the future.”
“I have been fortunate to experience a great deal of success in my pro wrestling career,” said
Mark Henry. “From my own in-ring title runs and creative storylines, to identifying and scouting
some of the top talent in pro wrestling business today, to my role as a broadcaster, I have long
worked to stay ahead of the pro wrestling curve. The overall quality of professional wrestling has
skyrocketed in the past few years, and I’ve been very impressed by the meteoric rise of AEW. I’m
excited to join the broadcast team on AEW Rampage, and I can’t wait to work with the
incredible roster at AEW.”
Joining a recent list of legendary signings that includes Sting, Paul Wight and Christian Cage,
Henry makes his debut as an expert analyst on Friday, Aug. 13, on the inaugural episode of AEW
Rampage, live on TNT at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT.
