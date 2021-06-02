NJPW News: June 4 Road to Dominion event cancelled, Jado injured, Never Openweight Six Man Tag Team Championship match result

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

-New Japan announced that they have cancelled the June 4 Road to Dominion event set to take place at Ota City General Gymnasium in Tokyo. The company stated on their website that the show was cancelled due to the extension of the state of emergency in Tokyo in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Dominion PPV is still scheduled to take place on June 7 at Osaka-Jo Hall.

-Jado was held out of today’s Road to Dominion event due to injury. The company announced on their website that Jado, who was set to team with Tama Tonga & Tango Loa, would be replaced by Gedo on the card against Minoru Suzuki, Zack Sabre Jr. & Taichi. New Japan did not disclose the nature of Jado’s injury.

-Never Openweight Six Man Tag Team Champions Hirooki Goto & Tomohiro Ishii & Yoshi-Hashi beat Sanada & Tetsuya Naito & Bushi in a match that went over a half hour today at Road to Dominion. The match is getting great reviews from those that have seen it. Tetsuya Naito and Tomohiro Ishii had a staredown after the match.