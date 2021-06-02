Strowman, Black, Lana, Garrett, and Murphy comment on their releases

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Braun Strowman, Aleister Black, Lana, Santana Garrett, and Buddy Murphy have all commented on their releases from WWE.

Strowman tweeted his thanks for this chapter in his life.

What a chapter in life. Thank you!!!!! — Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) June 2, 2021

Black, who switched his name back to Tommy End on Twitter, said this was out of left field for him and thanked fans for allowing him to give small bits of himself.

Im gathering my thoughts as this was a complete left field for me as obviously we just started the dark father character but this was it, thank you so much WWE universe for allowing me to create and give you small bits of myself. — Tommy End (@WWEAleister) June 2, 2021

Lana tweeted her thanks to the fans and that she always tried to entertain.

I will never forget the fans, and the love they showed me. Whether it was a tank, power-suits, flags, CRUSH, Rusev, 900 partners, weddings or tables: I tried to always entertain you, and you definitely elevated me. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/n7W5i5KAMI — CJ “Lana” Perry (@LanaWWE) June 2, 2021

Garrett tweeted her thanks and ended with #HeadbandPower.

Murphy tweeted he had the highest of highs and lowest of lows in WWE, but that he hasn’t yet peaked.

yet and I’m excited to see what the next adventure holds. I was lucky enough to work with some of the best talent in the world and learnt a tremendous amount. But trust me… the whole world will know what I meant by “Best Kept Secret”

Thank you all! 🙏 pic.twitter.com/WijweDBfCp — Buddy Murphy (@WWE_Murphy) June 2, 2021

As of this writing, Ruby Riott has yet to release a statement or tweet, though many women in WWE have been tweeting their praise for her, including Mia Yim, Bayley, and her Riott Squad partner, Liv Morgan (Heidi is in reference to Riott’s pre-WWE name of Heidi Lovelace, and Dori is her real name).

