Strowman, Black, Lana, Garrett, and Murphy comment on their releases

BY BRUCE LEE HAZELWOOD, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

June 2, 2021

Braun Strowman (artist Travis Beaven © PWTorch)
Braun Strowman, Aleister Black, Lana, Santana Garrett, and Buddy Murphy have all commented on their releases from WWE.

Strowman tweeted his thanks for this chapter in his life.

Black, who switched his name back to Tommy End on Twitter, said this was out of left field for him and thanked fans for allowing him to give small bits of himself.

Lana tweeted her thanks to the fans and that she always tried to entertain.

Garrett tweeted her thanks and ended with #HeadbandPower.

Murphy tweeted he had the highest of highs and lowest of lows in WWE, but that he hasn’t yet peaked.

As of this writing, Ruby Riott has yet to release a statement or tweet, though many women in WWE have been tweeting their praise for her, including Mia Yim, Bayley, and her Riott Squad partner, Liv Morgan (Heidi is in reference to Riott’s pre-WWE name of Heidi Lovelace, and Dori is her real name).

