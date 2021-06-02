VIP AUDIO 6/2 – RETRO RADIO – Pro Wrestling Spotlight (10/27/1991): Keller & Meltzer analyze latest news together including Hogan vs. Flair, Heyman press conference after WCW suspension (96 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This is the October 27, 1991 episode of New York’s Pro Wrestling Spotlight Radio Show (#133) hosted by John Arezzi featuring analysis of the news of the week with Donny Liable, audio of Paul Heyman’s real-life press conference protesting his suspension from WCW, and then Wade Keller and Dave Meltzer are brought on together to analyze witnessing in-person the first-ever advertised Ric Flair vs. Hulk Hogan match and more.

