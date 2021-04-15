News Ticker

WWE announces the release of multiple talents (w/ Heydorn’s Analysis)

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

April 15, 2021

WWE has announced the release of multiple talents in the company.

The announcement was made on social media and indicated that Samoa Joe, Chelsea Green, Tucker, Kalisto, Bo Dallas, and Wesley Blake, Billie Kay, Mickie James, and Peyton Royce had all be let go.

Heydorn’s Analysis: Another tough day. WWE typically does some roster purging after WrestleMania and this round of cuts is another example. Samoa Joe and Mickie James are key names that may wind up elsewhere. Peyton Royce and Billie Kay are also names to watch in terms of what their next steps are.

