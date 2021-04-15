WWE announces the release of multiple talents (w/ Heydorn’s Analysis)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE has announced the release of multiple talents in the company.

The announcement was made on social media and indicated that Samoa Joe, Chelsea Green, Tucker, Kalisto, Bo Dallas, and Wesley Blake, Billie Kay, Mickie James, and Peyton Royce had all be let go.

WWE has come to terms on the release of Samoa Joe, Chelsea Green, Tucker, Kalisto, Bo Dallas and Wesley Blake. We wish them all the best in all of their future endeavors. https://t.co/657qwu8wGc pic.twitter.com/gSSxc2JHFf — WWE (@WWE) April 15, 2021

WWE has come to terms on the release of Billie Kay and Mickie James. We wish Billie and Mickie the best in all of their future endeavors.https://t.co/59Ea2hXLZt — WWE (@WWE) April 15, 2021

WWE has come to terms on the release of Peyton Royce. We wish her the best in all of her future endeavors.https://t.co/55CLz9UeBB pic.twitter.com/rJQASt4xII — WWE (@WWE) April 15, 2021

Heydorn’s Analysis: Another tough day. WWE typically does some roster purging after WrestleMania and this round of cuts is another example. Samoa Joe and Mickie James are key names that may wind up elsewhere. Peyton Royce and Billie Kay are also names to watch in terms of what their next steps are.

CATCH-UP: Linda McMahon to co-chair new populist non-profit with former Trump officials