Morgan Phillips of Yahoo! News is reporting that Linda McMahon, former director of the Small Business Administration under previous President Donald Trump, will co-chair a new populist non-profit organization filled with former Trump officials.

The organization, known as the America First Policy Institute (AFPI), is “bipartisan, which means we will put forward every policy we know puts America first and Americans first,” according to Larry Kudlow, former White House economic advisor and vice-chair for the organization. AFPI will begin with an initial first-year budget of 20 million dollars. They seek to grow that to 40 million dollars for next year. While based in Arlington, Va., the organization will move its headquarters to Washington, D.C., with offices in Miami, New York, and Forth Worth, Tex.

AFPI has 20 different policy focuses, including a tougher stance on China, returning to “classic American values,” and stronger boarder restrictions. You can access the AFPI site here.

