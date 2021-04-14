4/14 AEW DYNAMITE TV RESULTS: Sage’s “alt perspective” report on The Young Bucks vs. Death Triangle, Chris Jericho vs. Dax Harwood, Mike Tyson Appears, Jade Cargill vs. Red Velvet, More.

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DYNAMITE TV REPORT

APRIL 14, 2021

JACKSONVILLE, FLA. AT DAILY’S PLACE

AIRED ON TNT

REPORT BY TYLER SAGE, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone, Excalibur

-The show started with a recap of what The Young Bucks did last week. Matt Jackson explained their actions, he said that they are not a group of guys they are a family. He admitted they were content before, but now they are a better version of themselves.

-The open for the show was shown.

-Mike Tyson had a video hyping his involvement tonight. MJF dropped in and said the boys in The Pinnacle were made at him, he tried to convince Mike to attack Jericho. Tyson didn’t like that, MJF said to be on the right side of history and not to make the same mistake, like the one on his face. He then handed Tyson a blank check, Tyson then ripped it up, chewed on it and spit it at MJF.

-The announce team ran down the card for the evening.

(1) THE YOUNG BUCKS vs. PAC & REY FENIX

Matt Jackson and Pac started the match, Pac pushed Matt into the ropes, he then let up. The men traded waist locks and athletic mat moves. Matt tagged in Nick Jackson, Pac tagged in Rey Fenix at the same time. Nick dodged Fenix in spectacular fashion, Fenix did the same. Jackson won the exchange and he tagged in Matt in the Bucks corner. Very quickly all 4 men were involved with Rey doing a dive to the outside on both Bucks. Rey and Matt were now in the ring, Rey controlled and tagged in Pac.

Rey was quickly tagged in, and both Pac and Rey hit several kicks on Matt Jackson, this led to a near fall. Matt cut the legs of Rey and tagged in Nick, who kicked pac off the apron and spiked Rey. Nick did heel work to the camera instead of covering Fenix. Nick tagged in Matt in his corner, both Bucks teamed up and hit a move on Rey Fenix. Eventually Pac got a hot tag and he took out both Jacksons. Pac got a near fall on Matt Jackson in this exchange.

Pac then kicked Matt Jackson, while he has on his knees. Nick Jackson tripped Pac, as a result he and Matt hit stereo power bombs on the apron to both of their enemies. Nick Jackson held Pac in the corner while Matt Jackson raked the back of Pac [c]

When the show returned The Young Bucks were still working over Pac. Eventually, Pac was able to throw both Bucks out of the ring, but Nick Jackson threw Rey off of the ring, stopping Pac from getting the tag. Matt Jackson than made fun of his old character while working over Pac.

Pac was able to hit an inside out lariat, both he and Matt were laying on the mat after. Both men got the tag, Fenix was able to work over both Bucks with high flying Lucha moves, ending with a double cutter for a near fall. Pac was tagged in, he and Fenix teamed up and Pac hit a Blue Thunderbomb for a near fall of his own. After another near fall for team Death Triangle, Pac went to the top rope but jumped down and was then taken out by both Bucks. Nick then hit a destroyer after bouncing off the ropes to make it once more Matt Jackson and Pac in the ring. Both men traded forearms and strikes, with both men ending up on the apron and then on the floor.

All four men were left laying after a series of intense moves. Matt Jackson and Pac ended up back in the ring. Pac hit a brain buster off the top rope, to a Fenix front splash, to a Pac Black Arrow, Nick Jackson then broke up the pin, and was tagged in. Nick Jackson ht a low blow on Pac and then took off the mask of Rey Fenix. A double Superkick took out Fenix and lead to a pinfall.

WINNER: The Young Bucks in 23:00

(Sage’s Analysis: First of all, I love the new presentation of The Bucks. This is the first time they have felt special on TV, and this match felt like a PPV match before it started. The match itself was easily PPV worthy and it seemed at times that the Bucks would lose. This whole segment was a home run for me.)

-Adam Page was backstage with The Dark Order and he was asked about The Young Bucks aligning with Kenny Omega. He didn’t answer the question and said that he was gonna go get some egg rolls. John Silver then did some rehab on his shoulder. [c]

-The Inner Circle were interviewed with Mike Tyson. Chris Jericho explained why they changed their ways, he said he called people and apologized. Mike Tyson was his first call. He realized that he has so much respect for him, he stayed relevant and on top for 30 years, just like him. He said he asked him to come and have The Inner Circle’s back. He said he doesn’t expect special treatment. Tyson said that he would call it down the middle during his match.

(2) JADE CARGILL vs. RED VELVET

Red Velvet attacked Jade Cargill as soon as she entered the ring. Cargill hit a pump kick to ground Velvet, Cargill then hit several kicks to the midsection. Velvet hit a spinning heel kick and then she dove out onto Cargill. Now on the floor the two battled, with Cargill slamming Velvet into the barrier and then she hit a fall away slam on Velvet into the crowd of wrestlers. Velvet got back into the ring, by getting vertical suplexed by Cargill. [c]

Cargill speared the ring post when the action returned, Velvet hit two chops and a sling blade to ground Cargill. This was followed up with a face buster on Cargill, into a standing moonsault for a near fall for Red Velvet. Cargill was able to get out of that and she hit he finisher Jaded, for the pinfall win.

WINNER: Jade Cargill in 7:00

(Sage’s Analysis: This was really good, Jade and Red Velvet have great chemistry. Jade looked great is a huge star for a reason. But, Red Velvet was really great in this match and she has really become a solid member of the roster.)

-Britt Baker was backstage and she showed that she was ranked #3 and that she should now be ranked #2. She announced she would be wrestling on elevation and that she would soon be champion.

(3) ANTHONY OGOGO vs. COLE CARTER

A collar and elbow tie-up started the match. Anthony Ogogo got a wait lock and then punched Carter in the stomach, leading to a ref stoppage. [c]

WINNER: Anthony Ogogo in 1:00

(Sage’s Analysis: Squash match, but I like the presentation of Ogogo and his ruching ability being used as his main strength.)

-A video featuring Miro was shown, he called out Kip Sabian. He said that he was moving on with or without Kip.

(4) CHRIS JERICHO vs. DAX HARWOOD w/GUEST RING ENFORCER MIKE TYSON

Chris Jericho and Dax Harwood battled with punches to start, with Jericho punching Dax out to the floor. Jericho grabbed a chair, Mike Tyson pulled the chair away from Jericho. Dax Harwood then grabbed Jericho’s bat. Tyson grabbed the bat from Harwood to keep things even. Jericho and Dax battled on the outside and then back into the ring. Harwood took down Jericho when they got back into the ring, Jericho responded with stiff chops and forearms in the corner. After that Dax went to get his stitches checked out. Dax grabbed a mic and hit Jericho and Jericho responded by poking Harwood with a pen. Jericho threw Harwood back in, but he was quickly thrown into the ring post and the match continued on the outside. [c]