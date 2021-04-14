4/14 AEW DYNAMITE TV REPORT: Keller’s report on Jericho vs. Dax Harwood with Mike Tyson as special enforcer referee, Jade Cargill vs. Red Velvet

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DYNAMITE TV REPORT

APRIL 14, 2021

JACKSONVILLE, FLA. AT DAILY’S PLACE

AIRED ON TNT

REPORT BY WADE KELLER, PWTORCH EDITOR

Commentators: Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone, Excalibur



Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

[HOUR ONE]

-They opened with Nick & Matt Jackson standing background. Nick asked, “Why did we do what we did last week?” They showed clips of their turn against Jon Moxley last week. Matt said, “Simple. We chose friendship.” Matt thanked Mox for pushing them over the edge. He said they’re now a family that loves and hugs. He said regarding Don Callis, “When someone’s right about something, they’re right. He said we changed.” He said they are the best tag team in pro wrestling, but sometimes they felt fraudulent. He said they haven’t felt the same since signing with AEW. He said they took the big payday and were no longer hungry. He said they sat idly and let others take credit for the work they did. Matt said he’s no longer content, so it’s time to show the world a newer, better version of themselves. They showed tassels being snipped off their ring jackets.

(Keller’s Analysis: Matt was reminiscent Donald Trump Jr. in that promo with his tone of delivery. I would say we can remove any hedging on whether they’ve finally firmly gone heel, right? I feel like for the first time in Dynamite history, the Bucks are ready to be a real factor in the top mix beyond being good for an excellent in-ring match. I think getting rid of the tassels is one of the best moves they can make in terms of being taken seriously by new viewers. When they turn back babyface, which hopefully is no sooner than in 2023, the tassels can be brought back for a nostalgia pop, perhaps.)

-They cut to the arena and cheering audience members. The announcers hyped the Dax Harwood vs. Chris Jericho match with Mike Tyson the special enforcer referee. As Tyson talked about how excited he was, MJF walked in and said he was barely born when he had his run on top, but his dad said he was a big deal. He said his boys are a little peeved at him for his actions last week. Tyson said he’s mad too. MJF said Jericho is his enemy. Tyson said he sees his enemy right in front of him. MJF said he’s not asking him to cheat. Tyson said it sounds like that to him. MJF said he wants him to be on the right side history. He said he doesn’t want him to have any regrets tonight, “because looking at your face, I can believe you already have one.” Tyson snapped at him and MJF backed away and told him to hold up and settle down. MJF offered him a blank check with his name on it. Tyson tore it up in front of MJF and then jammed the piece in his mouth, chewed, and spit the wad at MJF. MJF said he’d remember this and walked away.

-The announcers pushed the rest of the line-up including a Christian Cage challenge and Darby Allin vs. Matt Hardy for the TNT Title.

(1) THE YOUNG BUCKS (w/Don Callis) vs. REY FENIX & PAC – AEW World Tag Team Title match

The Bucks came out with new ring jackets and long wrestling pants sans any tassels. They also are wearing head bands that look high end and obnoxious by design. Callis joined the announcers on commentary. Excalibur said if you were to build a tag team from scratch to beat the Bucks, it’d be Fenix & Pac. Fenix and Pac dove onto the Bucks at ringside a few minutes in. Fenix and Pac threw a barrage of kicks at Matt in the ring. They showed Kaz & Christopher Daniels watching in the stands. Nick tagged in and face planted Fenix on his head, then bragged to the camera. They showed Bunny, Butcher, and Blade stoically watching from the stands. Ross called Matt’s cover “half-assed.” Pac hot-tagged in and landed a missile dropkick and a sequence of crisp, sudden offense that Schiavone called “amazing.” Pac scored a two count on matt. They cut to the Best Friends and Orange Cassidy watching in the stands. Ross compared Pac to Dynamite Kid. Nick at ringside tripped Pac running the ropes. Matt dove onto him. The Bucks powerbombed Pac and Fenix on the ring apron. They showed Jurassic Express’s Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus watching in the stands. Callis said the Bucks have stopped worrying about what other people think other than him and Kenny Omega. Callis said the Bucks are goign to sell a lot of their new headgear. Matt set up a springboard dive at Pac in the corner, but then stopped mid-way and just ranked his back. They cut to a break, but stayed with the action on split-screen. [c/ss]

The Bucks remained in control during the break. Matt got fired up. He pretended to want to lead the crowd to cheering. The audience booed. Excalibur said he was mocking his old self. He clotheslined Pac and shook the top rope, then collapsed mid-ring and began mock crying as Pac recovered. Pac stood and clotheslined Matt. Excalibur said Matt’s crocodile tears could turn into real tears. Fenix and Nick both tagged in. Fenix controlled the action with a flurry of cool spots against both Bucks. He scored a near fall. Pac tagged in and hit the Blue Thunder Bomb for a near fall. Pac scored a believable near fall on a German suplex into a bridge. Ross said Pac “gas a very suplex-friendly body.”

Pac climbed to the top rope to set up a Black Arrow. Matt superkicked him. Nick quickly landed a Rebounding Destroyer on Fenix. Fenix collapsed. The Bucks hit stereo poison ranas at rinsgide. Fenix came back with a cutter off the ringside barricade. Everyone was down and slow to get up. Fenix threw Matt into the ring. Pac rolled in and shoved Matt into his corner. He set up a top rope superplex. Fenix tagged in and landed a frog splash off the top rope for a believable near fall. Fenix pulled Matt into position for a Black Arrow. Pac landed it. Nick tried to make the save. Fenix blocked him. Nik pushed through and broke up the cover. Nick dragged Matt to their corner and tagged in. Pac caught a charging Nick with a boot to the face. He went for a back suplex, but Nick mule kicked Pac. Fenix tagged himself in and leaped at Nick. Nick caught him mid-air with a superkick. Nick then ripped the mask off of Fenix. Fenix covered his face with both hands. The Bucks double-superkicked him for the win as he continued to cover his face and didn’t see it coming. Callis came to ringside and celebrated with the Bucks.

WINNERS: The Bucks in 23:00 to retain the AEW Tag Team Titles.

(Keller’s Analysis: Tremendous match. That’s a big part of what the AEW brand is, and with the Bucks being so obnoxious, they showed more personality in that match than the prior 18 months. The look Nick gave the camera as he walked away was far and away the most personality he’s shown to date.)

-Alex Marvez interviewed Adam Page and Dark Order backstage. Page swigged a glass of beer as Marvez asked about Omega rekindling his friendship with the Bucks. Page avoided the question and offered to go buy egg rolls for the Dark Order. The Dark Order cheered John Silver as he raised his injured shoulder to his shoulder-level. [c]

-They went to the announcers on camera.

-Marvez interviewed Chris Jericho and Tyson with Santana, Ortiz, Jake Hager, and Sammy Guevara standing at ringside. Marvez asked about his apparently friendship with a former rival, Tyson. Jericho said when they decided to change their ways and have a new attitude and right some wrong, the first call he made was to Tyson to make up for past deeds. Jericho said they’ve been at each other’s throats going back to 2010 when Tyson knocked him out on Monday night. He said he has a lot of respect for him because he has remained relevant and remained on top for 30 years. He said when Tyson heard what he had to say, Tyson offered to be there for him if he ever needed him. He said Tyson had their backs last week. Tyson said he’s firm, but he’s fair. He said he’s happy to call him a friend, but he’s not taking sides. He said if he messes up, he’ll knock him out again. Jericho said he remembers that punch. He said he’s fair and firm and he’ll be special enforcer tonight.

(2) RED VELVET vs. JADE CARGILL

The graphic noted she’s ranked #2 and has nine straight wins.