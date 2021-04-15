AEW viewership explodes to over 1.2 million first week after NXT’s move to Tuesday nights, finishes highest yet in cable rankings

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW Dynamite drew 1.219 million viewers last night (4/14) on its first Wednesday night since NXT’s permanent move to Tuesday nights. The total viewership of both shows last week was 1.456 million viewers. Last night, AEW drew 84 percent of those viewers to their show.

NXT also increased in its debut Tuesday night timeslot to 805,000, the highest viewership for the show, the highest number since last October. NXT only drew more than 800,000 viewers once in 2020.

AEW drew more than 1.2 million viewers only for its very first episode on October 2, 2019. When adding in seven days of delayed viewership, AEW has only drawn 1.200 million or more once this year and four times at the start of 2020, plus four out of the first seven weeks on TNT back in 2019.

AEW finished no. 2 among all cable shows in the 18-49 demographic, drewing a 0.44 rating, up from 0.28 last week. In the 18-49 male demo, it increased from 0.38 to 0.55. In the 18-34 demographic, it increased from 0.38 to 0.55.

One year ago this week, AEW drew 683,000 viewers.