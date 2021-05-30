5/30 AEW DOUBLE OR NOTHING RESULTS: Keller’s PPV report including Stadium Stampede with Inner Circle vs. The Pinnacle, Omega vs. Cassidy vs. Pac, Shida vs. Baker

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

KELLER'S AEW DOUBLE OR NOTHING PPV REPORT

MAY 30, 2021

JACKSONVILLE, FLA. AT DAILY’S PLACE

AIRED LIVE ON PPV

Announcers: Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone, Excalibur

“BUY IN” PRE-SHOW

(A) SERENA DEEB vs. RIHO – NWA Women’s Title match



Late in the match, Deeb applied a Boston Crab. Riho reached the bottom rope to force a break. Deeb took Riho down with an inverted Dragon Screw. Riho leveraged Deeb down for a surprise leverage near fall. She went for a crucifix, but Deebh slipped out, slammed Riho’s knee into the canvas several times, and applied a half crab with torque on the knee for a tapout win.

WINNER: Deeb in 14:00 to retain the NWA Title.

(Keller’s Analysis: This was really good start to finish with back and forth action throughout.)

MAIN PPV CARD

-The announcers introduced the show as the packed crowd cheered wildly.

(1) BRIAN CAGE vs. “HANGMAN” ADAM PAGE

After some offense early by Hangman, Cage took control for a while. The crowd was really into everything. Hangman took Page off the top rope with rana out of the corner for a near fall. Hangman tried to powerbomb Cage off the top rope, but Cage blocked it. A minute later, Cage landed a rip cord elbow and then a one-armed neckbreaker for a near fall.

They battled on the top rope again. Cage won the battle and slammed Hangman hard to the mat with a fallaway drop. Cage set up a Buckshot Lariat. Taz said he didn’t know he was thinking of that. Cage went into the sequence, but Hangman countered and slammed Cage to the mat for a near fall. Cage avoided a Buckshot from Hangman, then gave him a buckle bomb. Hangman countered with a jackknife leverage near fall. Cage gave Hangman a spinning Ligerbomb for a near fall.

Ricky Starks and Hook (Taz’s son) came to ringside. Starks threw Cage a belt. Cage threw it back at Starks and said he didn’t need it. Cage threw Hangman over the top rope, then turned and yelled at Hook. Hangman then surprised Cage when he turned around with a Buckshot Lariat for the win. “Son of a bitch!” exclaimed Taz. He said he turned down the help after he was getting his ass kicked. Excalibur pushed back at Taz’s framing of the situation.

WINNER: “Hangman” Page in 12:00. (***1/2)

(Keller’s Analysis: Really good match, elevated with a red hot crowd. The hints of a Cage babyface turn took a big step in that direction.)

-The announcers hyped the upcoming matches.

-A video package aired on The Young Bucks. It included one soundbite after another of people saying they don’t like them and how disappointed they are in them changing. Moxley said he never liked them as soon as he met them. Ross said he was disappointed in them. The Bucks talked about how they’ve been friends with Omega for over a decade, so they didn’t really turn on Mox because they were never his friend. They used Nick Jackson’s nose ring and their expensive shoes as evidence that they’ve changed.)

(Keller’s Analysis: Fantastic segment on the Bucks. The Bucks are so comfortable and entertaining in this role. Moxley was tremendous talking about how he never liked them from the second he met them.)

(2) THE YOUNG BUCKS (Matt & Nick Jackson) vs. JON MOXLEY & EDDIE KINGSTON

As Moxley and Kingston came out to “Wild Thing” and fans were going bonkers for them, it just feels like a red hot product with super-over star babyfaces. The Bucks came out, looking so much more polished as an act by far than at any prior time in AEW. Their ring gear is major league and their demeanor is pure obnoxious heel. Where were these guys the first 18 months of AEW’s time on TNT? Mox and Kingston jump-started the fight before the bell. Ross said if styles make fights, the styles really conflict between these two teams. Don Callis, who joined in on commentary, complained about the street fight style start to the match as the action stayed at ringside. Schiavone noted that the match hadn’t even officially started yet. With help from Brandon Cutler, the Bucks took control and brought the fight into the ring. The ref called for the bell.

Kingston took control pretty quickly. Fans chanted “Eddie! Eddie!” The Bucks eventually took over. Matt couldn’t have been more obnoxious with his gloating. Schiavone said he’s out of his mind. From ringside Mox tripped Matt running the ropes after extended showboating. Kingston hot-tagged Mox a minute later. Mox got a bulldog choke on Matt, but Nick broke it. Karl Anderson walked out and distracted Mox. Kingston saw Doc Gallows at ringside and leaped onto him. Frankie Kazarian attacked Anderson on the ramp.

The Bucks took control during the chaos by spraying Mox with the aerosol can. Mox came up bleeding from the forehead. The Bucks gave Mox a Meltzer Driver on the ramp. The Bucks continued to beat on a bloodied Mox before setting into a chinlock mid-ring. Mox came back with a surge of offense including suplexing both Bucks. He hot-tagged Kingston, got a big pop as he took it to both Bucks. “Eddie! Eddie!” chanted the fans. He put Mattin a stretch plum. Nick tried to break itup. Eddie no-sold it and kicked him. Matt took a cheap shot at him. They landed assisted sliced bread for a near fall.

Kingston tagged Mox back in, but the Bucks met him with a superkick. Mox surprised Matt with a sleeper. Nick landed a 450 splash on Mox. Ross complimented the offense, but noted it was illegal. Fans began chanting “This is awesome!” Nick from ringside yanked Mox to the floor. Mox dropped him over the ring apron. Kingston lifted Matt onto his shoulders and Mox clotheslined him off his shoulders off the top rope. Nick broke up the cover. A “Fight forever!” chant broke out. Mox stood and set up a Paradigm Shift on Nick, but Nick avoided it and applied a sharpshooter mid-ring. Mox crawled toward the bottom rope, but Nick pulled him back to the middle.

After a sequence of moves with all four in the ring, Moxley scored a very near fall, with Matt saving Nick. An “AEW!” chant broke out. The Bucks stereo superkicked Mox, but Mox took both Bucks down with clotheslines with each arm. The Bucks came back with superkicks. Mox kicked out at one. The crowd popped. The Bucks showed frustration. A loud “Moxley! Moxley!” chant broke out. The Bucks had a conference and superkicked Mox. Kingston returned to the ring, but he was kicked to the mat. They gave Mox four consecutive BTE Triggers to pin Mox. Excalibur said you have to give the devils their due.

WINNERS: The Young Bucks in 21:00 to retain the AEW World Tag Team Titles. (****1/2)

(Keller’s Analysis: First of all, great tag match. The crowd ate it up all the way. Yes, there were some instances of ridiculous recoveries and no-selling major moves, but in this case it really was within the flow leading the climactic clean finish and it worked. Interesting that Mox took the fall rather than Kingston, who is the lesser star of the two by far. Eddie looked like he belonged in there and added to the match.)

-They went to the announcers sitting in front of five slot machines behind them flashing. They talked about upcoming matches. Excalibur said Blade and Q.T. Marshall are injured and will be replaced. Ross said that messes up his prediction card. Schiavone said it is so great having everyone back.

(3) CASINO BATTLE ROYAL

Big Show came out to do guest commentary. Christian, Matt Sydal, Powerhouse Hobbs, “The Natural” Dustin Rhodes, and Max Caster came out as the first group of five. Caster rapped that Christian used to be cool, but only when he had an edge. He told Dustin he’s so ugly he should paint his whole face. He made fun of Sydal for trippin’ and slippin’. Big Show said he just made himself a prime target. Dustin nearly eliminated Caster in the opening seconds. Caster eliminated SYDAL (#1) at 2:00. Christian battled Caster in one corner as Hobbs and Dustin battled in another. Christian tossed CASTER (#2) over the top rope onto the ramp, and then he dropped to the floor to be eliminated.

The next five out were: Matt Hardy, Preston, Vance, Nick Comoroto, and Serpentico. Vance beat up Hardy and Isaiah Kassidy on the ramp before entering the ring. Vance eliminated SERPENTICO (#3). Comoroto speared Vance. Dustin then dumped both COMOROTO (#4) and VANCE (#5). Comoroto hit Dustin with a cow bell out of frustration. Schiavone asked where Matt Hardy went. Hobbs then dumped DUSTIN (#6). Christian then gave Hobbs the Kill Switch. Hardy returned to the ring and squared off with Christian. The fans popped. Kassidy attacked Christian.

The next five out were Brian Pillman Jr., Griff Garrison, Anthony Bowens, Penta El Zero Miedo, and Colt Cabana. Garrison and Pillman beat up Hardy first. Kassidy eliminated CABANA (#7). Garrison and Pillman threw BOWENS (#8) out next. Hardy eliminated GARRISON (#9).

The next five out were: Jungle Boy, Marq Quen, Evil Uno, Lee Johnson. The fans got to sing along to JB’s theme song. Penta shoved him in the face. JB and Penta had a rapid-fire exchange. JB eliminated PENTA. Hobbs leaped back into the ring after he was out of commission from the Kill Switch. He went after Private Party and JB and then Christian. Christian avoided a Hobbs splash in the corner, then dumped HOBBS over the top. It came down to JB and Christian squaring off against Private Party and Hardy.

The final mystery entrant was Lio Rush. Ross said he’s talented and has been waiting a while. Schiavone called him one of the great high-flyers. Rush out-quicked Private Party. Hardy went after RUSH next and eliminated him. It came down to JB, Christian, and Hardy. Hardy tried to strike a deal with Christian to double-team JB. Christian pretended to agree, but then threw HARDY over the top rope. Christian squared off with JB. Christain was limping. He went after JB and tried to toss him over the top rope, but JB resisted. Fans sang JB’s song. Christian landed a flying uppercut off the middle rope. JB caught a charging Christian on his shoulders and almost eliminated him. Christian resisted. They battled on the ring apron. JB blocked a Kill Switch attempt with a back elbow. JB then backdropped CHRISTIAN to win. The crowd popped for Jungle Boy’s win. Ross said the place came unglued.

As Jungle Boy was celebrating with Luchasaurus and Marko Stunt, Christian approached him. He got in his face and seemed upset, but it turned into a pep talk and a hug.

WINNER: Jungle Boy in 24:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Really fun battle royal. Just enough and not too much in terms of “moments” and key spots. Really well laid out and executed. The crowd was very much on JB’s side when it came down to him and Christian, which AEW certainly knew when they booked those two as the final two in this match. Having Christian congratulate him rather than turn on him can help fans who haven’t yet warm up to Christian as not getting overpushed and in the way of the someone they like more. Needless to say at this point, paying for rights to the Jungle Boy entrance theme was worthy every penny. Same for Moxley’s “Wild Thing.” The crowds have always been a big part of AEW’s brand and vibe, and tonight is reminding everyone of that. I’ll fill in some of elimination later when I review the match again. It was fast-paced.)

-Ross talked about the emotions in the building and was glowing about the energy he was feeling and how it’s “the greatest thing in the world to be a wrestling fan.” The announcers hyped upcoming matches.

-They held a ceremony to pay tribute to troops.

(4) ANTHONY OGOGO (w/Q.T. Marshall) vs. CODY RHODES (w/Arn Anderson)

The announcers talked about Ogogo’s boxing history and how he is 70 percent blind in his left eye. Cody went after Ogogo’s arm early after avoiding an opening right swing by Ogogo. Ogogo grabbed the ropes and then landed a body shot. Cody went down. Ogogo landed an Olympic slam for a two count. Cody sold the body shot before landing a powerslam. He then grabbed at his abdominal area before getting up. Ogogo stomped Cody to the mat off the ropes. Ogogo gloated before dropping a flying elbow for a two count.

Marshall punched Cody from ringside, leading to a near fall by Ogogo. Cody avoided another elbowdrop, then punched away at Ogogo’s punching hand. Ogogo came back with a slam and anotehr two count. Arn gave Cody a pep talk and strategy session. Cody landed a running bulldog, then played to the crowd. Ogogo came up bleeding above his right eye. Cody hit a Cody Cutter. Ogogo surprised Cody with a big right as they were battling on the top turnbuckle. Cody went down hard. Ogogo gathered himself and landed a top rope frog splash. He clutched his ribs, injured in training, and made the cover. Cody kicked out.

Cody came back with a dropkick and then applied a figure-four leglock mid-ring. Ogogo broke it up with a punch. Cody dropped back and the ref counted his shoulders down for a two count. Ogogo turned Cody over, forcing Cody to release. Ogogo countered Cody and landed two punches – one to hte body and another to the jaw. Ogogo got Cody a gut-wrench toss for a two count. Ross talked up how hard Ogogo trained for the last 18 months. Schiavone said he was showing them a lot. Ogogo pounded his chest. Cody came back with a vertibreaker for the three count. Ross said it wasn’t easy, but Cody took care of business. Cody tried to fire up the crowd afterward. They cheered him, but he worked for those cheers.

WINNER: Cody in 11:00. (*1/2)

(Keller’s Analysis: That worked pretty well in terms of ring work. Ogogo was green, but pulled off what he intended to do without embarrassing himself, a credit to both him and of course Cody, too. I’m curious where they go from here with Ogogo. He didn’t seem super-heelish, but he was cocky at various times. The problem is the crowd just didn’t care that much. They were happy to see Cody, but they didn’t seem invested at all in the storyline, which was heavy-handed and grandiose but not particularly well-built. Cody worked very hard to get the crowd cheering for him after the match.)

(5) MIRO vs. LANCE ARCHER – TNT Title match

Archer came out alone. When Miro walked down the ramp, Archer dove at him. They brawled on the ramp and then into the ring. Archer took Miro down with a boot, then walked the top rope. They battled at ringside. Miro slammed Archer into the barricade. Archer came back and rammed Miro into the ringpost and then slammed Miro through a table at ringside.

Back in the ring, Archer controlled for a while until Miro avoided an Archer moonsault. Miro landed a leaping spin wheel kick and played to the crowd. He stomped the mat. Jake Roberts showed up on the ramp with a big bag. Miro battled Jake, kicked Archer as he charged, then shook the bag and tossed it 50 feet onto the stage. Ross called it sick. The fans booed.

Archer took over against Miro. Ross suggested they do a Best of Five or Best of Seven however this turns out. Miro kicked the middle rope between Archer’s legs, then landed a sidekick to the head. He let out a big yell and stomped Archer’s back. Then he went for a camel clutch, but Archer fought it, so instead he fell back and pulled back on Archer’s head. Archer passed out.

WINNER: Miro in 10:00 via ref stoppage when Archer passed out to retain the TNT Title. (***)

(Keller’s Analysis: This wasn’t nearly as long as other matches, but it totally worked for its place on the card and the style of fighting, which was all out from the start with big moves. Ross saying he wants to see it again might indicate they’re going to continue with this despite Miro’s clean win in this first match. Good to see AEW going with clean finishes.)

-A video hyped All Out returning to Chicago on Labor Day weekend. It’s another Sunday night PPV.

(6) HIKARU SHIDA vs. DR. BRIT BAKER (w/Rebel)

They had a staredown. Baker threw the first punch. Shida threw a barrage of knees. Baker came back and tossed her to the mat. They stood and circled each other. There were dueling chants early of “Let’s Go Shida! / DMD!” Shida took control in the ring with a body scissors. Baker avoided a Shida dropkick and dropped to the floor. Rebel laughed in her face. A minute later Shida leaped off the ring onto both Baker and Rebel.

Baker went on sustained offense including a curb stomp and butterfly suplex. The announcers talked about the dominance of Shida over the last year. Shida made a comeback with a barrage of forearms and punches in a mount. She rammed Baker’s head into the top turnbuckle a few times. Then she landed running knees, then raked at Baker’s face. Schiavone said that’s so unlike Shida. She scored a two count. Schiavone said Baker was in real trouble. She applied a stretch muffler, but Baker reached the bottom rope quickly. Baker then caught Shida with a sling blade followed by Air Raid Crash for a near fall. Shida fought off Baker’s attempt at her finisher, then gave her a German suplex.

Shida stayed on Baker with aggressive offense and carried her to the top rope. She set up n Avalanche Death Valley Driver, but Baker slipped free. She shifted to a superplex for a near fall. Baker surprised Shida with a roll-up for a near fall. Shida applied a stretch muffler. Rebel stood on the ring apron and held up the new title belt. Shida released her hold and yelled at her. Rebel swung her crutch at Shida, but she hit Baker by mistake instead leading to a believable near fall. Shida gave Baker a Falcon Arrow for a near fall. When Rebel stood on the ring apron again, the ref kicked Rebel out of ringside. Meanwhile, Baker tried to hit Shida with the belt, but Shida blocked it. Baker superkicked the belt into Shida’s head, then curb stomped her on the belt, and scored a dramatic, believable near fall. Baker then applied her finisher, but Shida countered with a leverage two count. Shida charged and landed a jumping knee strike followed by a running knee for a near fall. Baker used a crucifix to score a quick two count. She then applied her Lock Jaw for the tapout win. Ross talked about it being a great match with a lot of great counters. Schiavone gave Baker a hug on the stage.

WINNER: Baker in 17:00 to capture the AEW Women’s Title. (***1/2)

(Keller’s Analysis: AEW isn’t doing a lot of shenanigans, so if the point of doing all of that in this match was to try to turn the crowd against Baker before she won, I’m not sure why they had Schiavone hug Baker afterward and the announcers tout the quality of the match without talking about Baker using the belt as a weapon in the lead up to the finish. The match overall, though, was really exciting. Yes, there were a handful of sloppy or mistimed spots, but nothing that was a big deal to halt the fan investment in the action.)

(7) STING & DARBY ALLIN vs. SCORPIO SKY & ETHAN PAGE

Sky and Page came out first. Then Sting. And finally Darby. Darby dove through the ropes onto Ethan at ringside. Sting whipped Sky hard into the barricade. Sky raked Sting’s face on the stage and suplexed him. Sting popped up a Sky turned his back to celebrate. The fans popped. Sting stood behind Sky, who got wide-eyed. Sting shoved Sky onto Ethan below. He then tore off his shirt and threw it before diving off the giant poker chips on the set onto Sky and Ethan. The fans popped and chanted “You still got it!”

They entered the ring and the bell rang to officially start the match. Sting leaped and drove Sky’s face into the mat. The crowd popped. Sting let out a big yell. Ross said he’s very fluid and a natural at any age. Schiavone said he first interviewed Sting in 1987. He said he told Sting he looked blown up and Sting told him he just had a match. Ross said he goes back to the Blade Runner days. He said it was an interesting time. He said Darby is so fortunate to have a friend and ally like Sting who understands so much about the business.

It settled into Darby putting an armbar on Sky. Ethan interfered when Darby tried to bounce on the top rope to escape the armbar. The crowd booed. Sky gave Darby a springboard cutter, then tagged in Ethan. Ethan had blood on the bridge of his nose. Ethan taunted Sting with a yell, then turned back to Darby with a suplex. Ethan flexed his arms and made a face. Sky was pleased on the ring apron. Sky tagged in. Darby hot-tagged Sting a minute later, but the ref didn’t see it. She ordered Sting to return to his corner. The heels tagged in and out against Darby, taunting Sting as they dished out punishment. Ethan pressed Darby and threw him out of the ring into the front row where his brother was sitting. Yikes. Sting pulled Darby back to ringside. Ethan told Sting to roll Darby back into the ring. Darby was dead weight for a while, but Darby eventually threw him back into the ring just before the ref’s 10 count (although it had been, like, 100 seconds or something).

Back in the ring, Ethan set up an Ego’s Edge. Darby fought free and ended up on the top rope. He put Ethan in a sleeper. Ethan powered out, but Darby came right back with a Stunner. He then leaped and tagged in Sting. Sky charged at Sting, but Sting beat him up and landed a Stinger Splash. The crowd popped. Sting then hit Ethan with a Stinger Splash. He then cleared the ring of Sky before landing a code red on Ethan for a two count. Darby reached for the tag as fans chanted “You still got it!” again. Darby got the tag and climbed to the top rope. Sky knocked Darby off balance. Ethan clipped Sting’s legs, then stomped on him. Ethan turned to Darby, who was the legal man. Ethan yanked Darby off the top rope onto Sting on the mat. Ethan then was going to give Darby the Ego’s Edge, but Sting broke it up and applied a Scorpion Death Lock mid-ring. Darby entered and put Ethan in the Fujiwara armbar. Sky entered and put Darby in a heel lock. Darby and Ethan slapped each other and gouged each other’s eyes as they were both locked in submission holds. The ref ordered everyone to break the holds and told Sting and Sky to get back to their corners.

Darby and Ethan were slow to get up. Both tagged out. Sting and Sky faced off. Sting threw some punches, but Sky kicked Sting’s leg. Sting pounded his chest and whipped Sky into the corner. Sky avoided a Stinger Splash. Sky went for a cutter, but Sting hit a Scorpion Death Drop. The crowd popped big.

WINNERS: Sting & Darby in 13:00. (***1/4)

(Keller’s Analysis: Wow. Sting looked 15 years younger suddenly. I suspect he worked really hard to get into great shape. He was reasonably careful about the spots he took part in and the bumps he took, but I don’t think anyone watching thought he did anything but go all out. He hit his signature spots and mannerisms. Sky and Ethan were great in the Miz & R-Truth or Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode type of role as the heels who were just there to bump like crazy and make it all the more satisfying when the babyfaces won.)

-A video package aired on the AEW World Title match.

(8) KENNY OMEGA (w/Don Callis) vs. ORANGE CASSIDY vs. PAC – AEW World Hvt. Title match