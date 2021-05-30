SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

During tonight’s AEW Double or Nothing PPV event, the company announced that their All Out PPV would return to Chicago on Sunday September 5.

This marks the first AEW PPV event away from Daily’s Place since the pandemic started in March of 2020. All Out was last in Chicago in 2019 and featured Chris Jericho vs. Adam Page in the main event for the AEW World Championship. No matches for the show have been announced at this time.

AEW also announced that their Full Gear event would be held in St. Louis on November 6.

