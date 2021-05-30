News Ticker

AEW announces date and location for All Out, Full Gear details also revealed

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

May 30, 2021

PHOTO CREDIT: AEW
SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

During tonight’s AEW Double or Nothing PPV event, the company announced that their All Out PPV would return to Chicago on Sunday September 5.

This marks the first AEW PPV event away from Daily’s Place since the pandemic started in March of 2020. All Out was last in Chicago in 2019 and featured Chris Jericho vs. Adam Page in the main event for the AEW World Championship. No matches for the show have been announced at this time.

AEW also announced that their Full Gear event would be held in St. Louis on November 6.

CATCH-UP: AEW signs three stars to contracts

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2021