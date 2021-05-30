New champion crowned at AEW Double or Nothing

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Britt Baker is the new AEW Women’s World Champion.

Baker beat Hikaru Shida via the Lockjaw submission at Double or Nothing on Sunday night inside a packed Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida.

Shida held the AEW Women’s World Championship for over a year after beating Nyla Rose for the title at last year’s Double or Nothing PPV event. Throughout her reign as champion, she defeated Penelope Ford, Thunder Rosa, Ryo Mizunami, and others.

Baker earned the opportunity for a championship match after climbing up the championship rankings with victories on AEW Dark and AEW Dark: Elevation. Earlier this year, Baker had a notable Lights Out match against Thunder Rosa on AEW Dynamite. She lost the match, but it received critical acclaim among fans.

This marks the first AEW championship win in Baker’s career.

Heydorn’s Analysis: This will be a fascinating title reign to follow. It’s Britt Baker’s time. Hikaru Shida held the championship at a pivotal moment in the company’s history and deserves the utmost praise for helping to set a foundation for the AEW women’s division to grown on. With that said, Baker appears poised and ready to carry the division into the future.

