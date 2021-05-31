News Ticker

Former champion and WWE Hall of Famer debuts at Double Or Nothing

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

May 31, 2021

Mark Henry (art credit Grant Gould (c) PWTorch)
WWE Hall of Famer, Mark Henry, is now a member of AEW. Henry was announced and made an appearance at Sunday’s Double or Nothing PPV event. He will serve as an analyst on the new AEW show, Rampage, that premieres in August on TNT.

The announcement was made during the Double or Nothing PPV event and Henry walked out on the stage to acknowledge the fans.

Henry is a former world champion in WWE. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2018.

