AEW signs three stars to contracts

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

May 30, 2021

According to PWInsider, Bear Country and Mark Sterling have reportedly signed contracts with AEW.

Sterling recently became the manager of Jade Cargill. Bear Country have been fixture acts on AEW Dark and AEW Dark: Elevation. They got a taste of the main AEW roster as participants in the tag team Casino Battle Royal at AEW Revolution.

Specific details of the contracts were not revealed.

