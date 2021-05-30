AEW signs three stars to contracts

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

According to PWInsider, Bear Country and Mark Sterling have reportedly signed contracts with AEW.

Sterling recently became the manager of Jade Cargill. Bear Country have been fixture acts on AEW Dark and AEW Dark: Elevation. They got a taste of the main AEW roster as participants in the tag team Casino Battle Royal at AEW Revolution.

Specific details of the contracts were not revealed.

CATCH-UP: Interview hightlights: Cody Rhodes discusses AEW moving to TBS, first Blood & Guts match, wrestling Ogogo at Double or Nothing PPV