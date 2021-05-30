FREE PODCAST 5/30 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show Flagship Flashback: (5-31-16) Keller & Valley talk major Cena-Styles angle, Seth-Reigns, Snuka found incompetent for trial (152 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In a podcast from five years ago (5-31-16), PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Jim Valley to talk about last night’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw including the major A.J. Styles-John Cena angle, the Seth Rollins-Roman Reigns hype, New Day-Steph & Shane segment, and more with live callers and email questions including the buzz on Goldberg.

Then, in a previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, PWTorch columnist Pat McNeill and PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell react to that day’s Jimmy Snuka news, the Raw TV ratings, and more big news. Plus, the Live Events Center and more!

