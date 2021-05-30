SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Kevin Owens will face Apollo Crews for the WWE Intercontinental Championship on the next episode of Smackdown. WWE announced the news on Twitter with the stipulation being that Commander Azeez would be barred from ringside.

Owens wrestled Crews in a non-title match on this week’s Smackdown. Azeez interfered by hitting Owens with the Nigerian Nail to cause a disqualification.

