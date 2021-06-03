Sammy Guevara reveals it was his idea to take Stadium Stamped in front of live crowd

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

In an interview with Busted Open Radio, Sammy Guevara revealed it was his idea for the Pinnacle vs. Inner Circle match to go from being taped to finishing in front of the live crowd.

AEW had a capacity crowd at Dailey’s place at Double or Nothing last weekend and most of Stadium Stampede match between The Pinnacle and The Inner Cirlce was taped over the span of four days ahead of the PPV.

During an interview with Busted Open, Inner Circle member Sammy Guevara mentioned that he pitched the idea of the match going from taped to live in front of the crowd.

“It was my idea to have the match go from cinematic to live crowd and they went with it,” said Guevara.

Guevara went on to say he was surprised that AEW president Tony Khan and Chris Jericho liked his idea. “I was surprised,” said Guevara. “Tony and Chris came up to me and were like, ‘that’s a really good idea.’ I figured other guys came up to him and told him that idea but no one else did so they gave me credit for it.”

Guevara and Shawn Spears ended up alone in the ring to close the Stadium Stampede match and Guevara got the pin on Spear to win the match for The Inner Circle.