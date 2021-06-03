VIP AUDIO 6/3 – WWE Then and Now w/Frank Peteani: Nate Lindberg co-hosts to talk WrestleMania X8 from 2002 and current events. Ric Flair vs. Undertaker, Austin vs. Hall, Rock vs. Hogan, Triple H vs. Jericho, more (129 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch contributor Nate Lindberg from the “PWT Talks NXT” Dailycast and author of “NXT Hits & Misses” and “Smackdown Alt Perspective” joins Frank to discuss the entire card of WrestleMania X8 from 2002 through today’s lens and mix in current events. They start by discussing the recent WWE releases and Mark Henry signing with AEW. They then move to the show featuring babyface Ric Flair vs. The Undertaker, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin vs. Scott Hall, The Rock vs. “Hollywood” Hulk Hogan, and Chris Jericho defending the WWF Undisputed Championship vs. Triple H with Stephanie McMahon in his corner. Focus topics include:

The effectiveness of William Regal back then as a wrestler and as the general manager of NXT today.

Comparing the Hardcore Championship to the 24/7 Championship in today’s environment.

The genesis of linchpin characters Kurt Angle and Kane. Can T-Bar (Dominick Dijakovic) emerge from a bad gimmick the way Kane did from Isaac Yankem and the fake Diesel?

Ric Flair facilitating the Undertaker transforming into a better wrestler and the role played by the American Badass character.

Should “Stone Cold” Steve Austin have faced Hulk Hogan instead of the Rock?

The potential of Roman Reigns facing the Rock in comparison to the Rock facing Hogan at this show. What does it mean and what will it do for Roman?

Why did the Undisputed Championship match suffer on this card? Was Jericho the right man for this spot? They then discuss Triple H’s short title run.

