6/4 WWE SMACKDOWN TV RESULTS: Keller’s report on Mysterios defending tag titles against Usos, Owens challenging Crews for IC Title

KELLER’S WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT

JUNE 4, 2021

AT THE UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA IN “THUNDERDOME”

AIRED ON FOX BROADCAST NETWORK

Commentators: Michael Cole, Pat McAfee

Ring Announcer: Greg Hamilton

[HOUR ONE]

-They went right to the ring for Roman Reigns’s ring entrance alongside Paul Heyman. They showed the fans on the ThunderDome screens giving him thumbs down as boos were piped in. McAfee touted him as the greatest WWE Superstar. Cole hyped the Apollo Crews vs. Kevin Owens match for the Intercontinental Title, plus The Usos challenging Rey & Dominik Mysterio for the Smackdown Tag Team Titles. Then they went to the announcers at ringside briefly to comment on those matches. Cole said there has never been a more confident champion.

Reigns lifted his belt into the air as a “Roman sucks!” chant blared over the sound system. He soaked it up for a minute (he has years of practice at that), then said he wants to be really direct about how he’s feeling. He said last week he wasn’t happy, but with the counsel from the wiseman (Heyman) and a week to chew on, he changed his position. He said it’s no secret he’s the centerpiece on Smackdown, and it all revolves around him. “But I’m a giver,” he said. “I allowed this to happen.” He direct comments to Jimmy Uso, saying if he says he’s going to win, he better win. He told Heyman, calling him “wise man” again, that he has a lot on his plate and he wanted his cousins now. Heyman called for the Usos music. The Usos came out together as Cole talked about the Usos teaming up last week.

Jey shook hands with Reigns and called him the Tribal Chief. Reigns looked at Jimmy and said, “It’s your turn now, acknowledge me,” he said. Jimmy said he already did back at Hell in a Cell when he was choking him and his brother out. He said that’s in the past, and tonight is about him and his brother winning the tag team titles for the seventh time. Reigns nodded, but seemed irked. He let out a deep sigh and said, “Well, good luck. You called the shot, I get that. I do that. But then I get the job done. So if you say you’re gonna win, make sure you win.” He said their whole family is watching, so get the job done “and bring me the titles when it’s over.” The Usos said, together, “Welcome to the Uso penitentiary!”

-Rey & Dominik began their ring entrance. Cole said this is “bloodline vs. bloodline.” [c]

(1) REY & DOMINIK MYSTERIO vs. JIMMY & JEY USO – Smackdown Tag Team Title match

Cole noted that the Usos and Rey have never been in a match against each other. The Usos isolated Rey for a few minutes. Rey headscissored Jimmy to the floor, then slid under the bottom rope at him. Jey caught him on his shoulders and gave him a Samoan Drop onto the announce desk. They cut to a break. [c]

As the Usos continued to beat on Rey, Cole called him the biggest underdog in WWE history. At 11:00, Rey finally fought back and “dragged his beaten body to his son,” as Cole described it. Dominik hot-tagged in and went fast and furious at both Usos and scored a two count early against Jimmy. He gave Jimmy a spinning DDT off the middle turnbuckle for a near fall. Jimmy knocked Dominik off balance on the top rope. Jey tagged in and they delivered a double-team Samoan Drop for a near fall. Jey showed frustration at the kickout. Both Usos charged at Dominik, but he ducked and they tumbled to the floor. Rey landed a running senton off the ring apron onto Jey. Jimmy, though, immediately superkicked Rey. Back in the ring Jimmy superkicked Dominik and then leaped off the top rope at Dominik. Dominik lifted his knees. Dominik rolled up Jimmy for a three count. Cole thought he kicked out. Jimmy immediately protested the referee’s count.

WINNERS: Rey & Dominik in 14:00 to retain the WWE Smackdown Tag Team Titles.

-They cut to Reigns backstage watching on a monitor. He was fuming. Heyman looked on with concern. Reigns asked Heyman to “bring them to me now.”

-Cole commented on a slo-mo replay that clearly showed Jimmy lifted his shoulder before the third count. McAfee said, “This is Smackdown, that can’t happen!”

-They showed Seth Rollins getting mic’d up backstage with Kayla Braxton for an interview regarding Seth’s attack on Cesaro. [c]

-Cole and McAfee hyped the return of WWE to arenas. McAfee said they’ll be blowing the roof off arenas across the country starting in July.

-Backstage, Jimmy told Reigns he knows they got screwed because he saw it. Reigns yelled, “I don’t want to hear it!” He told Jimmy, “You lost to a child. You called your shot, you said you were going to win, you embarrassed us. What did I say about misrepresentation?” He said there’s still time left in the show to talk Adam Pearce or Sonya Deville to right this wrong. “I want this fixed tonight,” he said. He said they’re six-time tag team champions who made the WrestleMania show once. He said in less than a year, with the Tribal Chief, he closed the show and walked out with his head held high for the whole world to see. Jimmy hung his head in shame. Reigns asked Jey if he understood him, but he called him Jimmy. Jey said, “It’s Jey.” Reigns said the way things are going, does it matter who is who? He turned to walk away.

(Keller’s Analysis: That was tremendous. We’re likely supposed to believe that Reigns knew it was Jey when he called him “Jimmy” and it was to prove a point, but either way, really well played. The match was pretty one-sided throughout, but they managed to protect the Usos from a clean loss while extending the controversy and perhaps building in a main event rematch later in the show.)

-Kayla conducted a sit-down interview with Seth. She asked him for an explanation for such a reprehensible act two weeks ago. They went right to highlights of the attack, including Seth stomping Cesaro’s head on the steel. Seth was all smiles on the set. He told Kayla that he doesn’t owe her or the WWE Universe anything. She said Cesaro refuses to give up or back down, so what happens when Cesaro returns to Smackdown. Seth took off his lapel mic and studied it and then threw it at her lap. She said, “Thank you.” Seth smiled.

-The Street Profits were chatting backstage when in walked Chad Gable. He said he feels compelled to advise them on a certain downward trend he’s seeing in their career. He said he’s been studying their matches, and it’s obvious that “Profits are down.” He said Montez Ford has lost six inches on his frog splash, and Angelo Dawkins’ sky high is just a grounded medium now. He proposed he coach them, citing what he has done for Otis. “Are you ready to unleash your inner Alpha?” he asked. “Can I get the smoke?” Dawkins and Ford said it’s a no, a hard no. They laughed and walked away, leaving Gable snarling mad.

-A soundbite aired with Carmella saying fans won’t be able to take their eyes off of her “and I kinda like that.” Carmella made her ring entrance and played with her hair. McAfee said she’s a bombshell and she’s next. [c]

-McAfee thanked Ozzy Osbourne for the theme to “Hell in a Cell.”

-The Usos walked up to Pearce and Deville. Jey said he had to see the ref missed a call. Pearce said the referee did make a mistake, but the referee’s decision is final. Deville said they’ve review the footage and give them a decision later. Pearce said that’s fair. The Usos said to make it right.

(2) CARMELLA vs. LIV MORGAN

Liv made her ring entrance. Cole said she’d “go it alone” this week. (No mention, of course, that WWE cut her longtime partner Ruby Riott). A soundbite aired with Morgan saying when she’s done giving her the Liv Morgan Makeover, nobody’s going to watch her because they’re all going to want to watch her instead.

Carmella slapepd Liv at the start a few times. Liv chased Carmella, who bailed out to ringside. Liv threw Carmella into the barricade. Liv smashed Carmella’s head into the ring apron a few times. Back in the ring, Carmella made a comeback with a kick to the chin. McAfee touted Carmella as “one of the greats, one of the GOATS here.” Liv battled back with a back stabber and a stomp to her back for a two count. Cole said that would have been an upset. Carmella surprised Liv with a drop toe hold into a Code of Silence for the tapout win.

WINNER: Carmella via tapout in 2:00.

-Afterward, Carmella called the ring announcer over and told him to announce her as “the most beautiful woman in all of WWE.”

-They cut to Bianca Belair walking backstage, twirling her pony tail. [c]

-They showed Dominik and Rey about to leave the arena with their suitcases. Pearce said tey reviewed the footage and it’s clear the referee made a mistake. Deville said they deserve a rematch. Pearce said it’d be tonight. Rey said, “You’ve got to be kidding.” Dom, on the other hand, said, “Okay.” Rey looked over at him surprised, but then nodded.

-They went to Cole and McAfee at ringside. Cole said it’s nearly unprecedented. McAfee said officials don’t make mistakes like this. They replayed the finish and the ref missing the raised shoulder.