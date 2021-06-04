VIP NEWSLETTER – PRO WRESTLING TORCH #1724 (June 4, 2021): AEW reaches expanded TV deal with WarnerMedia, Fann column on New Jack impressions, Parks column on famous wrestling arenas, Keller’s reports on Raw, SD, NXT

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWTorch Newsletter #1724

Cover-dated June 4, 2021

SUMMARY: This week’s PWTorch Newsletter features Wade Keller’s cover story on AEW’s newly expanded deal with WarnerMedia including a move to TBS, a new Rampage weekly Friday series, and quarterly specials on TNT… Greg Parks’s feature column looks at the history of major wrestling arenas in part one of a two part series… Rich Fann’s column recalls memories of New Jack as a fan over the years… Keller’s reports on Raw, Smackdown, and NXT… Torch Newswire with details on WWE’s latest roster cutbacks and a bad week of pro wrestling ratings…

