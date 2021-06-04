News Ticker

VIP NEWSLETTER – PRO WRESTLING TORCH #1724 (June 4, 2021): AEW reaches expanded TV deal with WarnerMedia, Fann column on New Jack impressions, Parks column on famous wrestling arenas, Keller’s reports on Raw, SD, NXT

June 4, 2021

PWTorch Newsletter #1724

Cover-dated June 4, 2021

SUMMARY: This week’s PWTorch Newsletter features Wade Keller’s cover story on AEW’s newly expanded deal with WarnerMedia including a move to TBS, a new Rampage weekly Friday series, and quarterly specials on TNT… Greg Parks’s feature column looks at the history of major wrestling arenas in part one of a two part series… Rich Fann’s column recalls memories of New Jack as a fan over the years… Keller’s reports on Raw, Smackdown, and NXT… Torch Newswire with details on WWE’s latest roster cutbacks and a bad week of pro wrestling ratings…

