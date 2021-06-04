Major women’s championship rematch announced for Hell in a Cell

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

In a rematch from WrestleMania Backlash in May, Bianca Belair will defend her WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship against Bayley at the Hell in a Cell PPV event in June. The match was made official on tonight’s episode of Smackdown.

Belair cut a promo in the middle of the ring and challenged Bayley to the match. Bayley accepted the match, but did so virtually on the ThunderDome video boards.

Belair defeated Bayley at WrestleMania Backlash, but Bayley has claimed that Belair cheated in doing so because she illegally used her hair to leverage the pinfall. Belair won the championship by defeating Sasha Banks in the main event of WrestleMania night one.

Hell in a Cell takes place on Sunday, June 20 and will stream live on Peacock.

