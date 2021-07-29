VIP NEWSLETTER – PRO WRESTLING TORCH #1732 (July 28, 2021): State of TV Ratings two weeks into touring again, Radican’s Gage vs. Cardona, Fann’s column revisiting MITB 2011, Keller’s TV reports

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWTorch Newsletter #1732

Cover-dated July 28, 2021

LINK: 1732 PWTorch Newsletter PDF

–LIST OF ALL LATEST NEWSLETTERS

–CLICK FOR ALL 2020 NEWSLETTERS

–CLICK HERE FOR DIRECTORY OF ALL PAST NEWSLETTERS BY YEAR

SUMMARY: This week’s PWTorch Newsletter features Wade Keller’s cover story on the state of the WWE and AEW ratings a couple weeks into touring in front of fans again… Sean Radican’s in-depth report on the GCW event headlined by Nick Gage vs. Matt Cardona… Keller’s reports on Raw, Smackdown, and AEW… Rich Fann’s column looking back on WWE Money in the Bank 2011… Torch Newswire… And more…

PWTORCH NEWSLETTERS – in both PDF and ALL-TEXT formats are for VIP subscribers only.

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO (app users hard-press the link to activate)